‘Well played’ – Many fans react as Leeds outline rebate options for supporters

Leeds United will be looking forward to getting the season going again more than most as the Whites aim to get themselves back into the Premier League as soon as possible.

The club is seven points clear of Fulham in 3rd place with nine games to go but do have to play the men from Craven Cottage in the run-in and that is, therefore, a huge game.

However, they will have to play it, as they will for every other match this season at least, behind closed doors and the club has since outlined options for fans that bought general admission tickets for that game and the one with Luton.

The options read via the club’s website:

FULHAM REBATE OPTIONS

Option 1: Support the Academy

Donate your rebate to support the development of young players within the club Academy and help to develop the stars of the future.

Option 2: Retail Gift Card

You will receive a club retail gift card for the face value of your match tickets plus 20%. Your retail gift card can be redeemed online or in-store.

Option 3: Retain value ‘On Account’

The face value of your match tickets will be added to your online ticketing ‘On Account’ which can be redeemed against your 2020/21 Membership renewal.

Option 4: Refund

A refund for the face value of your match tickets will be issued onto the payment card that was used during the purchasing process. Supporters who purchased tickets via any other payment method will be contacted by the club’s ticket office.

LUTON TOWN REBATE OPTIONS

Option 1: Support the Academy

Donate your rebate to support the development of young players within the club Academy and help to develop the stars of the future.

Option 2*: Club Bundle

You will receive a package of a live match stream plus a club retail gift card. We will take the face value of your match tickets and deduct the value of the live stream (£10) and we will then add an additional 20% extra to your balance on a club retail gift card. Your retail gift card can be redeemed online or in-store. The deadline for this option is Monday 22nd June 2020.

Option 3: Retain value ‘On Account’

The face value of your match tickets will be added to your online ticketing ‘On Account’ which can be redeemed against your 2020/21 Membership renewal.

Option 4: Refund

A refund for the face value of your match tickets will be issued onto the payment card that was used during the purchasing process. Supporters who purchased tickets via any other payment method will be contacted by the club’s ticket office.

Some pretty interesting ones to look at for supporters, then, and fans have been quick to take to Twitter to offer their opinion on the incentives.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to the club’s offerings:

