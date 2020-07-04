‘Well played again’ – Many Charlton fans react as key man reflects on Millwall loss

Charlton Athletic’s poor run of form against south London rivals Millwall continued on Friday night as the Lions ran out 1-0 winners against the Addicks at The Valley.

It was a pretty tight affair on the night, with neither side really showing that extra level of quality you need in front of goal at this stage of the season.

Eventually, Jake Cooper was the man to prove the difference as he slammed home a rebounded Connor Mahoney effort, and in doing so ending Charlton’s unbeaten run since the restart.

The Addicks have five games left to earn safety, then, and Jason Pearce took to Twitter to reflect on the result, urging the players to stick together and get the results needed to stay in the league:

Didn’t want to write anything tonight as it kills us to lose to them but it’s important We stay together and fight to stay in this division. 💪🏻 🔴⚪️ 5 more finals to go. https://t.co/1gEB15knIS — Jason Pearce (@jpearce05) July 3, 2020

Naturally, Charlton fans reacted to this on social media so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in response to their skipper:

Not good enough, not your fault, but total lack of talent up top is going to send us down. It’s a joke what we have up top — Ben stevens (@benstevens90) July 4, 2020

Keep fighting skip 💪 — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) July 3, 2020

Defense and midfield played well Skip… but get into the strikers please. Anyway more important things, enjoy the weekend with your new arrival 👍🏼🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) July 3, 2020

Your words tell the truth skipper and take the emotion away. Nobody wanted to lose to them tonight, or any game, but survival is the goal for the team and the Soul of our Club. 6/7 more points needed now, please go get ‘em🙏 — Tyrone Trigger (@Tyronetrigger) July 3, 2020

Well said Skipper. Absolutely gutted. Great leadership & congratulations on your new little man! Surely 1 more for a 5 a side team?? Onwards & upwards. 👏👏👏 — Matt Taylor (@llezx3addick) July 3, 2020

think you need to point out to the strikers only defensive players have scored. — grant harris (@grantha23512637) July 3, 2020

We're with you all 💯% — Deryram (@Deryram1) July 3, 2020

Well played again today cap x — Zac🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@zaccafc) July 3, 2020