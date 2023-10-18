Highlights Sheffield Wednesday sacked manager Xisco Munoz after a poor start to the Championship season. They sit at the bottom of the table with just two points from 10 games, their worst start in history.

Sheffield Wednesday sacked manager Xisco Munoz on Wednesday night following the club's disappointing start to the Championship season.

Munoz arrived at Hillsborough in July to replace Darren Moore, who surprisingly left the club just weeks after leading the Owls to promotion from League One, but he struggled to make an impact.

The Spaniard departs with Wednesday sitting bottom of the table having picked up just two points from their first 10 league games, making it the worst start in the club's history.

The Owls are already seven points from safety, but they will be hoping to register their first win of the season when they face Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Under-21 coach Neil Thompson will take caretaker charge of Wednesday for a second time, having previously had a two-month temporary spell in the hot seat following the dismissal of Tony Pulis in December 2020, but the club will be keen to make a quick appointment in order to allow the new manager to work with the players over the upcoming international break.

Former Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock is said to be interested in the vacancy, and there have been a host of other names linked with the role, including Nathan Jones, Steve Evans, Oscar Garcia and Sabri Lamouchi.

Were Sheffield Wednesday right to sack Xisco Munoz?

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted says it was the correct decision for the Owls to sack Munoz, but he believes it should have happened a few weeks earlier.

"Yeah I think he was well out of his depth and it was the right decision in the end," Callum said.

"I was hoping it was going to come three games earlier to be honest, that performance at Swansea just really wasn't good enough.

"The team's in a bit of bother at the minute, but hopefully they've sacked him at the right time and we can kick on with the season now and push forward and see how many points we can get on the board."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri is facing a huge decision on who to appoint as Munoz's replacement.

It was undoubtedly the correct decision to sack Munoz as there was little sign of results improving under the 43-year-old, but getting the right manager in will be crucial to the Owls' survival hopes.

Warnock did an outstanding job to keep Huddersfield in the division last season and he would certainly fit the bill, but while the 74-year-old is interested in the vacancy, it remains to be seen whether he is on Chansiri's radar.

Evans has enjoyed success at Stevenage, but he struggled in the Championship with Rotherham United and Leeds United and would be a risky appointment, while Jones, Garcia and Lamouchi are all decent options.

With Wednesday already adrift at the bottom of the table and increasing fan protests against him, Chansiri cannot afford to get this appointment wrong.