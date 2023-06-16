This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard.

According to The Sun, the Hammers are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old as they begin their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

What is Dan Ballard worth?

But should Sunderland cash in? And what is the defender worth?

We quizzed our FLW writers...

Adam Elliott

Ballard is a Premier League player in waiting, but needs the time to get there.

This would be a step too soon for a player who needs more development time in the second tier, and he’s in the perfect place under Tony Mowbray who has proved he is willing to give younger players chances.

Sunderland had the lowest average age of starting XI in the division last season, and Ballard is among the key players at the Stadium of Light in that regard.

We could, and should, be talking about one of the best central defenders in the league at the end of the coming season. The best thing for Ballard is to play regularly, and it’s hard to see that being the case with West Ham.

Of course, cashing in on a player this summer could be a good move for Sunderland to improve other areas of the squad; but Ballard should be retained at all costs. Injuries hampered him last season to a degree, but if he can remain fit, then he will be a huge asset.

Sunderland should be looking for well north of £12m if they are to sell, in my view.

Ned Holmes

Sunderland should look to keep hold of Dan Ballard if they can.

The central defender showed his quality in his first season at the Stadium of Light and should only get better over the next few years.

But their approach to the transfer market, buying young, high-potential players, suggests that they will be open to cashing in when the situation is right.

The Black Cats paid £2 million for him last July and would want to make a sizeable profit - with his contract set to expire in 2025, plus a club one-year option.

Given his age and the time left on his contract, you'd imagine that Sunderland will want at least £10 million for Ballard this summer.

Tony Mowbray won't want to lose any key players in the current window as they prepare to go again after last season's play-off defeat so interested clubs are going to have to prize players away, which is unlikely to be cheap.

James Reeves

Ballard would be an excellent signing for West Ham.

The 23-year-old missed the final two months of the season, but prior to his injury, he enjoyed an impressive first season at the Stadium of Light, proving himself to be an incredibly solid and reliable Championship defender.

Sunderland should do everything possible to keep hold of Ballard this summer, particularly considering the shortage of centre-backs at the club and it would be difficult to find a replacement of Ballard's quality.

The Black Cats signed Ballard for £2 million from Arsenal last summer and they will look to make a significant profit should he depart.

A fee of around £5-10 million would seem reasonable for a player of Ballard's potential, but given the fact the Hammers are likely to have an increased budget after receiving a huge fee for Declan Rice this summer, Sunderland may demand more.