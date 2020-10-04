Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘We’ll never learn’, ‘Announce relegation’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are not excited by managerial link

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are said to be considering appointing Ricardo Sa Pinto as head coach with Sabri Lamouchi’s future unclear.

The current Reds chief is under huge pressure after a dismal start to the campaign that has seen Forest lose their first four league games and they also exited in the first round of the League Cup as well.

Therefore, many believe Lamouchi could lose his job before the next game at Blackburn and reports have emerged suggesting that Sa Pinto is a target.

The 47-year-old, who is currently out of work, has never managed in England before, although he does have a lot of experience, having been the main man at Sporting Lisbon, Standard Liege and most recently Braga, among others, in the past.

Yet, it’s fair to say bringing in Sa Pinto isn’t something that has excited many Forest fans as they feel a more proven Championship boss would be the right move.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


