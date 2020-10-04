‘We’ll never learn’, ‘Announce relegation’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are not excited by managerial link

Nottingham Forest are said to be considering appointing Ricardo Sa Pinto as head coach with Sabri Lamouchi’s future unclear.

The current Reds chief is under huge pressure after a dismal start to the campaign that has seen Forest lose their first four league games and they also exited in the first round of the League Cup as well.

Therefore, many believe Lamouchi could lose his job before the next game at Blackburn and reports have emerged suggesting that Sa Pinto is a target.

The 47-year-old, who is currently out of work, has never managed in England before, although he does have a lot of experience, having been the main man at Sporting Lisbon, Standard Liege and most recently Braga, among others, in the past.

Yet, it’s fair to say bringing in Sa Pinto isn’t something that has excited many Forest fans as they feel a more proven Championship boss would be the right move.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Just what we don’t need. The clubs a mess and this appointment would put the icing on that — will (@WillTooley) October 4, 2020

Might aswell announce relegation if we appoint him — Sam (@SamL0408) October 4, 2020

Fantastic, all those proven championship managers out there and we go for this well known manager… — nathan byrom (@NByrom) October 4, 2020

If that is the case we deserve all we get ffs — Martin Fretwell (@FretwellMartin) October 4, 2020

No thank you — Midlands red (@wykesdarren) October 4, 2020

No thank you. Proven experience needed now. don't mess this up @NFFC — Blads (@84Blads) October 4, 2020

Another journeyman looking for a quick buck. We’ll never learn. We need a Manager who knows and has succeeded (even in the lower leagues) in English football. — ENG2Stars1Day (@ENG2Stars1Day) October 4, 2020