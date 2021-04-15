‘We’ll make a decision’ – Key Derby County figure drops hint regarding Stoke City ace’s future

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney will wait until the end of the season before making a decision on Lee Gregory’s future.

The 32-year-old striker is currently on loan from Stoke City where he has scored three times and created one goal during his time with the Rams.

Unfortunately for Gregory his time at Pride Park has been blighted by injury with a hamstring problem promising to keep him out until the end of the current campaign at the earliest.

Gregory still has 12 months remaining on his contract at the Bet365 Stadium, but while it’s unclear what the Potters’ will be planning for him, Rooney was full of praise when assessing the poacher’s time with Derby.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “Lee will be out for the remainder of the season. It is a blow because he was in good form. We will miss him.

“He’ll do his rehab and we will help him get back fit, and obviously make a decision on Lee at the end of the season.

“I think he has been fantastic – attitude, energy, hunger.

“He’s very good inside the six-yard box, his anticipation to get himself in the right position to score goals is very good.”

The verdict

Lee Gregory is certainly a player who has made an impression on Wayne Rooney.

The striker may have only scored three times but in terms of his all-round play it’s clear to see that the 32-year-old is the sort of player that the Derby County boss wants at the club next term.

Whether they can convince Stoke to let him go remains to be seen, but you’d think that his time with the Potters might be over.