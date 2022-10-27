“We’ll just have to wait and see” – Sunderland star makes admission on his future

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has admitted he wants to take the step back up to the Premier League in the future and hopes he can do it with his current side, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old’s career got off to a flying start at Leeds United – but looked to have stalled at Tottenham Hotspur as he was unable to win regular game time in the English capital and was sent out on several unsuccessful loans.

He managed to turn things around when he linked up with the Black Cats temporarily in January though, impressing during their play-off campaign and recording a crucial assist for Patrick Roberts in the late stages of their semi-final second leg clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

And with the Wearside outfit finally winning a return to the Championship, they decided to pursue a permanent agreement for the winger in the summer with the 21-year-old likely to have been surplus to requirements at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at that point.

He has already gone some way in repaying the faith his current side have shown in him, recording four goals and five assists in 16 league appearances as one of the division’s brightest young players at the moment.

Following a confidence-boosting start to the campaign, the Englishman is desperate to get himself back to the top flight but wants to do it via promotion at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Obviously like everyone I want to play in the Premier League.

“I’m not going to say I don’t. I hope it’s with Sunderland. I’m just taking it game by game, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

The Verdict:

Clarke may have provided a brighter verdict on his time at Spurs than many outsiders would – but he should be looking to remain in the second tier at this stage to continue developing.

Once he gets two or three seasons of second-tier football under his belt, that should then give him the CV needed to be a starter in the top flight, with the 21-year-old needing to guarantee himself game time if he’s to move on at some point.

For now though, he’s working under Tony Mowbray who has a superb track record of developing young players and will only be beneficial to Clarke’s career, not just for the player individually but for the team as a manager who can be effective within a limited budget.

And it wouldn’t even be a surprise if they ended up pushing for the top six this season, with Clarke likely to be integral to that following his bright start to the season in front of goal.

His versatility should serve him well in his quest to continue being one of the first names on the teamsheet on Wearside, with the amount of game time he gets in the coming months and years likely to play a key part in whether he fulfils his potential.