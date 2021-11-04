‘Well isn’t this refreshing’, ‘Now get him in the team’ – These Charlton fans react with delight as fresh contract agreement is revealed

Following the departure of Nigel Adkins as manager there seems to be now a real feel-good atmosphere amongst Charlton Athletic fans – and they’ve been made even happier by the latest bit of squad news.

The Addicks are unbeaten in three matches since owner Thomas Sandgaard made the difficult decision to part company with Adkins, but under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson things have gotten better.

Back-to-back victories over Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers were followed by a solid 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, and things have gotten even better now the contract of Deji Elerewe has been tied down.

The 18-year-old is a second-year scholar with the Addicks and despite his inexperience he made his senior bow for the club back in August against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup.

Elewere has also made two appearances off the bench for the club in the league this season and Charlton fans are keen to see him given a go, especially with Sam Lavelle sidelined with a groin injury.

To the delight of supporters, Elewere has penned a contract that secures him to the Addicks until the summer of 2024, and they are making their feelings known about it.

Love that. Now get him in the starting lineup Saturday https://t.co/bDvk3kMt19 — Josh 🇬🇧 (@josh1805c) November 4, 2021

You love to see it ❤️🤍 https://t.co/MOWTkOtFK1 — LordSvartskjegg (@MrViii) November 4, 2021

Future England player this boy https://t.co/zPE1BDrOHV — noah (@jogobonlto) November 4, 2021

Brilliant news this! The boy is one hell of a talent https://t.co/Q04GMXGjiI — Ben (@Benhughes_91) November 4, 2021

Brilliant news! I’m surprised tbh. Now get him in the team 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) November 4, 2021

Awesome news!! — Daniel Crawford (@Dan_Crawford) November 4, 2021

That’s a massive signing!! — Kieron Salmons (@KC_101) November 4, 2021