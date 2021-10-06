‘Well in’, ‘Still think Washington is better’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to player’s exploits

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to Jayden Stockley’s all round performance in his side’s 4-1 Papa John’s Trophy win over Southampton under-21s last night.

The Addicks raced into an early 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to a double from the striker and a header from left back Ben Purrington, which put the Addicks in complete control of the game.

Moving into the second half, Charlton rounded off the scoring late on in stoppage time as Stockley’s header back across goal from a corner was headed in on the line by Jason Pearce from practically on the line.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Valley faithful to react to Stockley’s all round performance up front for the Addicks, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they had seen from the player.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Still think Washington is better — Swag Struck (@TiplerJoe) October 5, 2021

Well in 🙌🏼 — Jake Vigar (@J____10) October 5, 2021

I think the Headmaster might have scored more goals with his feet this season… new nickname time?? #cafc https://t.co/FT7ScQ3CNl — Rachel Bridge (she/her) (@rachelbbridge) October 5, 2021

Stockley puts us in front get in there!!! https://t.co/hN88cfwwXo — DeresandCAFCfan (@DeresandCAFCfan) October 5, 2021

Good win for the badge, pleased for stockley getting goals bearing in mind the stick by some support. — Dave Samways (@DaveSamways1) October 5, 2021

Good little confidence builder and more minutes for the squad. Good for Stockley as well! — #🅹🅾🅽🅴🆂🆈 (@MJTurkish) October 5, 2021