‘Well done Thomas’ – Plenty of Brentford fans react to breaking team news for Blackburn clash

Having seen their clash with Rotherham United postponed last weekend, Brentford make their return to action tonight, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Brentford go into the game fourth in the Championship table, three points adrift of second placed Watford, having lost four and won two of their last six games.

Blackburn meanwhile, have won just once in their last nine outings, although they have shown signs of resurgence this week, picking up that win at Millwall, before impressing in a 1-1 draw with Swansea in midweek, although they have played twice since Brentford’s last outing.

Perhaps with that in mind, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has named a side that shows two changes from the one that lost at league leaders Norwich in their last outing, as Christian Norgaard and Tarique Fosu return to the starting XI, with Saman Ghoddos and Sergi Canos both dropping to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Brentford fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bees supporters have to say.

Amazing team apart from Sorenson.. — Aaron Dacosta (@AaronBfcDacosta) March 12, 2021

Norgaard and Janelt 😍😍 — Andy Smith (@bees_smiffy) March 12, 2021

Looks a decent team. Pleased that norgaard and janelt are starting and we have a bit more strength through the middle — parsley (@parsley99815009) March 12, 2021

Very interested to see Norgaard and Janelt together. — Joe Carr-Hill (@JokinJoe161) March 12, 2021

Well done Thomas 👏🏼 — Ben Richardson (@benrich91) March 12, 2021

Perfect other than the LB for me.

Either way. Cmon bees and cmon Mads, be more adventurous — HeadlessBee 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@pjheadless) March 12, 2021