Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Well done Thomas’ – Plenty of Brentford fans react to breaking team news for Blackburn clash

Published

6 mins ago

on

Having seen their clash with Rotherham United postponed last weekend, Brentford make their return to action tonight, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Brentford go into the game fourth in the Championship table, three points adrift of second placed Watford, having lost four and won two of their last six games.

Blackburn meanwhile, have won just once in their last nine outings, although they have shown signs of resurgence this week, picking up that win at Millwall, before impressing in a 1-1 draw with Swansea in midweek, although they have played twice since Brentford’s last outing.

Have these 24 former Brentford players retired or not?

1 of 24

Josh McEachran?

Perhaps with that in mind, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has named a side that shows two changes from the one that lost at league leaders Norwich in their last outing, as Christian Norgaard and Tarique Fosu return to the starting XI, with Saman Ghoddos and Sergi Canos both dropping to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Brentford fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bees supporters have to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Well done Thomas’ – Plenty of Brentford fans react to breaking team news for Blackburn clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: