‘Well done, Warnock’, ‘Shambles’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as significant transfer development shared

Middlesbrough could be set to miss out on transfer target Mitchell van Bergen after Reims agreed a fee with Heerenveen for the winger.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Teesside in recent weeks and it appeared a move was close after the Championship side made a second offer for the player.

However, Football Insider have revealed that the French outfit have also agreed terms and now seem set to win the race for the Dutch U21 international, who scored four goals in the Eredivisie last season.

Considering van Bergen is regarded as a talented player, this news did not go down well with the fans, with some unhappy with Neil Warnock’s recent comments when he didn’t exactly endorse the potential signing by stating he knew nothing about a deal.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from some of the support on Twitter…

Now there's a surprise… — paul metcalfe (@paulmetz) August 25, 2021

The most unsurprising news of the day… — Stewart Murdoch (@Murd1876) August 25, 2021

I feel like Warnock has "nowt to do with" his decision to pick another club or even delay his move till Reims came in for him. Shambles. — Leo (@Leojojo93) August 25, 2021

hahahahahaahahahahahahha this club — louie birkett (@louie_birkett23) August 25, 2021

Warnocks comments ruined it — The Fresh Prince 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) August 25, 2021

Brilliant, well done Warnock — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) August 25, 2021

Nightmare! — The Boro Bruce Lee (@TheBoroBruceLee) August 25, 2021