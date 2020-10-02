‘Well done to the ownership’, ‘On our way back’ – Many Charlton fans excited as latest signing revealed

Charlton Athletic have announced the signing of playmaker Marcus Maddison, which has drawn an excited reaction from plans of the south London club.

Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard completed his takeover of Charlton late last month and the EFL lifted the transfer embargo that has restricted the Addicks throughout 2020.

A string of new signings has swiftly followed, with the likes of Ben Watson among the additions, and yesterday the Addicks revealed the latest new arrival.

Charlton announced that Maddison had joined the club on a one-year deal with the option of a second year.

The attacking midfielder was linked with the Addicks last January but now joins as a free agent after leaving Peterborough United earlier this summer.

The 27-year-old’s departure from the Posh was bitter after seemingly falling out with the coaching staff but his production for the League One outfit was undeniable.

Maddison scored 62 goals and provided 92 assists in 249 appearances for Peterborough, reaching double figures in both categories in multiple seasons.

He has proven himself a destructive player at this level and his arrival has drawn an excited response from fans of the south London club.

Read their reaction here:

Quality signing! Well done to the ownership getting this club heading back in the right direction! https://t.co/hjFeUp6T5Q — 👻SPOOKY BOB 👻 (@Jevans715) October 1, 2020

What a signing 😍 https://t.co/PFa3nNB9Wy — Brogue Stevens (@BrogueStevens) October 1, 2020

Bloody good signing. Will have a point to prove and will have his doubters but his stats at this level don’t lie! Brings goals and assists. 🙌🔴⚪️ #cafc https://t.co/Ym4GaFMJj8 — Lewis Catt (@LewisCatt9) October 1, 2020

Oh my god 😍 https://t.co/iRckgUmWTG — Oliver // Kempza (@HashtagOliverK) October 1, 2020

That’s a belter. I’d forgotten what it feels like to make big name signings! #cafc https://t.co/EtWE01YGCP — Ross (@iamross85) October 1, 2020

Gives us that bit of edge that we lost with Taylor and gives competition to Williams. Trust Bowyer to get the best out of him #cafc https://t.co/LHr8PWJ5DI — Dave Weston (@DaveMWeston) October 1, 2020