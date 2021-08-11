‘Well done Karanka’, ‘Another wasted investment’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have confirmed that Sam Cosgrove has joined Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan.

The big striker only signed for Blues at the end of January, in a £2m move from Aberdeen, however he couldn’t make an impact at St. Andrew’s, failing to score in 12 league appearances, although the majority of those came as a sub.

It’s been clear that Lee Bowyer isn’t a huge fan of the player, with Cosgrove struggling for minutes since he was appointed and he fell down the pecking order in pre-season as new attacking options arrived.

Therefore, a move has always been possible and official confirmation arrived this evening.

As you would expect, it prompted a lot of responses from the fans, with many criticising former boss Aitor Karanka for sanctioning this move earlier this year as it clearly hasn’t worked out.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Another wasted investment 🙄 — DanielDixon (@BrummieDan1875) August 11, 2021

Good luck Sam, clubs fault not yours — Wearing (@ThatWearing) August 11, 2021

😂😂 more great business 🤡 — gary sheppard (@bcfcshep) August 11, 2021

Great signing from Karanka. Shame — Max Bradley (@MRMAXBRADLEY_) August 11, 2021

Yeah what a player he was. Well done @Karanka. Great bit of business that. So we've loaned the Tilton and kop to Shrewsbury. #deadclub — Michael Prince (@PrincebcfcPt) August 11, 2021

Money well spent — B.A (@Coop8517) August 11, 2021

Two

Million

Two Million Pounds. — Mark Watson (@MarkWatson1875) August 11, 2021