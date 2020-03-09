‘Well deserved’ – These Millwall fans react as player contract news is confirmed

Millwall have confirmed that 18-year-old midfielder Billy Mitchell has signed a new long-term deal at the club.

The youngster has been on Millwall’s books since under-15 level and his performances for the under-18’s and under-23’s in recent seasons saw him rewarded with a first appearance for the senior side at the end of the 2018-19 season.

📝 Some good news to bring you this afternoon…#Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) March 9, 2020

He has since gone on to make six senior appearances in total for Millwall over the course of his career, most recently featuring in their FA Cup fourth round clash against Sheffield United at the end of January.

Mitchell is the second Millwall player to commit their future to the club this afternoon, as right-back Mahlon Romeo also agreed to a new long-term deal.

Here are how Lions fans reacted to the news that one of their hottest prospects will be at The Den for many years to come…

ONE OF OUR OWN — Frankieharris (@frankieharris44) March 9, 2020

Love it — Sunny Evans (@MillwallSunny) March 9, 2020

Top boy. — Tony Belloo 🐻 (@JForde88) March 9, 2020

Drop Molumby soon if we have nothing to play for and give him a run. — Dave (@DaveMckeller) March 9, 2020

Good luck Billy 🦁 — watto1967 (@watto19671) March 9, 2020