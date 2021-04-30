Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Well deserved’ – Plenty of Reading fans are loving recent announcement involving key player

Published

7 mins ago

on

Reading midfielder Michael Olise’s impressive 2020/21 campaign has been rewarded, with the 19-year-old recently being named as the EFL’s Young Player of the Season

Olise has caught the eye with a number of strong performances this term, as the Royals narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship.

He has been a regular in Veljko Paunovic’s side this season, and has made 44 appearances in all competitions, whilst also chipping in with six goals and ten assists so far for the Berkshire-based side.

The midfielder beat Blackburn Rovers’ Harvey Elliott and Norwich City’s Max Aarons to the award, and was also named in the Championship’s Team of the Season.

Can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Reading FC quiz?

1 of 20

What year were Reading FC founded?

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to react to the news of Olise’s award, with a number of them highlighting that this recognition could boost the club’s asking price for his services during the summer transfer window.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Well deserved’ – Plenty of Reading fans are loving recent announcement involving key player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: