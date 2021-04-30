‘Well deserved’ – Plenty of Reading fans are loving recent announcement involving key player

Reading midfielder Michael Olise’s impressive 2020/21 campaign has been rewarded, with the 19-year-old recently being named as the EFL’s Young Player of the Season.

Olise has caught the eye with a number of strong performances this term, as the Royals narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship.

He has been a regular in Veljko Paunovic’s side this season, and has made 44 appearances in all competitions, whilst also chipping in with six goals and ten assists so far for the Berkshire-based side.

The midfielder beat Blackburn Rovers’ Harvey Elliott and Norwich City’s Max Aarons to the award, and was also named in the Championship’s Team of the Season.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to react to the news of Olise’s award, with a number of them highlighting that this recognition could boost the club’s asking price for his services during the summer transfer window.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I was watching as it was announced and loved how they said there could only be one winner 🥰 so well deserved! #Readingfc #EFLAwards — pauline macdonald (@princessmacd) April 30, 2021

Incredible player, congrats bossman 🥶 — ReeceRFC (@Reece_RFC) April 29, 2021

Well deserved mate. You have been awesome for us this season — Simon Jelowitz (@witzenda) April 29, 2021

top baller well deserved Stay tho 😍 — Josh l 99 l (@Joshl99l) April 29, 2021

Adds 5 million to his value — Olly 🦏 (@Olly49572250) April 29, 2021

Extra 10 mil this summer — AJ (@AJalexjury) April 29, 2021

Olise in the Team of the season too. 👌🏻 even more added to the price tag! 😂 #ReadingFC — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) April 29, 2021

Michael Olise a worthy winner of Young Player of the Year. It should add some value on too & won’t do any harm in the interest in him #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) April 29, 2021