‘Well deserved’, ‘Love to see it’ – Many Millwall fans react as club strike key player agreement

Mason Bennett has signed a new long-term deal at Millwall, the club have confirmed this afternoon.

Bennett spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan with the Lions, before sealing a permanent move to The Den in the summer.

The 24-year-old made 37 Championship appearances for Millwall this season, scoring five goals and adding two assists.

Gary Rowett’s side finished 11th in the Championship table this term, and has now managed to tie Bennett down to a new long-term deal at The Den.

Bennett had less than 12 months left on his previous deal, which was set to expire at the end of next season.

But the club have now tied him down to fresh terms, with his time in London being extended for a much longer spell.

Bennett has been given a new lease of life since joining Millwall after what was a tough end to his time at Derby County.

Gary Rowett has given him regular game time, and it is also worth noting that he is still only 24, so has plenty of potential.

Here, we take a look at what Millwall fans have made of the news that Bennett has signed a new long-term deal at The Den…

Well deserved, good player last season — CW (@WhitmoreMFC) May 27, 2021

Love to see it!!! — BL10 CBL (@BL10CBL) May 27, 2021

That’s great news! — b de k (@Senorita_KB) May 27, 2021

Love to see it 😍😍 — Lucas McGregor (@Lucas_McGregor) May 27, 2021

YESSSS — Tay (@MFC_Tay) May 27, 2021

Good lad – keep it going 💪 This is our year coming up — Mark Le Normand 🇬🇧🇻🇨 (@marknorman3) May 27, 2021

Well done Mason — MFCGAV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CBLG7) May 27, 2021

BOSS!!! — BL10 CBL (@BL10CBL) May 27, 2021