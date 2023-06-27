Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Everton striker Ellis Simms would be a good signing for Coventry City and says he would be capable of replacing Viktor Gyokeres.

According to the Daily Mail, Coventry and Swansea City have made enquiries for Simms and are the latest clubs to join the race for his signature, with Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers also said to be keen.

Who is Ellis Simms?

Simms enjoyed a productive loan spell at Sunderland in the first half of last season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances for the Black Cats before being recalled by Everton in December.

The 22-year-old did feature for the Toffees after his return to Goodison Park, scoring one goal in 11 appearances to help Sean Dyche's side to Premier League survival, but most of his minutes came as a substitute.

Simms has one year left on his contract with Everton, and he could be sold this summer, but no decision has yet been made on his future and it will depend on whether Dyche is able to strengthen in the forward areas.

The Sky Blues are likely to lose star striker Viktor Gyokeres, who was their top scorer with 22 goals last season, after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League and as the Toffees are interested in Gyokeres, it could "open doors to a possible exchange plus cash" deal with Simms making the move to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

However, Everton face strong competition for Gyokeres from the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Simms would be an excellent signing for the Sky Blues, predicting that he could score more than 20 goals next season in the Championship.

"Everton and Sean Dyche have been long-time admirers of Coventry frontman Viktor Gyokeres," Palmer said.

"It is almost certain Gyokeres will leave Coventry this summer after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League, and he's basically said as much, he wants to play at a higher level.

"This would be a win-win with Ellis, who is surplus to requirements at Everton.

"He had a very successful loan spell at Sunderland in the Championship last season, and he would be well capable of hitting 20 goals in the Championship for sure like Gyokeres.

"He scored seven goals in 17 games before being recalled by Everton at Christmas, so I do believe at 22, he'd be a good signing for Coventry and I think given the service, he could score 20 plus goals."

Would Ellis Simms be a good signing for Coventry City?

Palmer is right that Simms would be a strong addition for the Sky Blues.

He proved his ability at Championship level in his temporary spell with Sunderland last season and while Gyokeres will be impossible to replace, Simms would help to provide some of the goals that will be lost after the Swede's departure.

Football Insider claim that Ipswich have had a £4 million bid rejected for Simms, and it could be tough for Coventry to meet Everton's high valuation.

A swap deal with Everton could be the Sky Blues' best chance of landing Simms, but Sporting seem to be the front-runners for Gyokeres at this point and a move to Goodison Park looks unlikely.

It would be a coup for Coventry to win the race for Simms, and he would be a huge asset as Mark Robins looks to mount another promotion push next season.