Highlights Sunderland remai interested in pursuing another potential loan deal for Amad Diallo despite Manchester United valuing him highly.

Middlesbrough has reportedly moved ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign Diallo, but he wants to stay with Manchester United.

Sunderland need to improve offensively and should search for a proven goalscorer in the transfer window.

Since the conclusion of his loan spell at the Stadium of Light last May, Sunderland and Amad Diallo have remained inseparable when it comes to the transfer rumour mill.

Links between the respective parties have continued to gather momentum since the beginning of the January transfer window, as well as continuous rumours which have seen the Ivorian's name touted alongside fellow Championship clubs.

Diallo was a key cog in Tony Mowbray's side that made a late run to the Championship play-offs last term, before being defeated by Luton Town in the semi-finals, and, despite a change in management that has seen former Rangers boss Michael Beale take over in the Stadium of Light hotseat, it would seem the Black Cats remain interested in pursuing another potential loan deal.

Michael Beale makes claim amid Amad Diallo speculation

It was claimed by the Manchester Evening News on Wednesday afternoon that Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United hierarchy have made their move when it comes to Diallo's immediate future.

Such news would have come as a blow to Sunderland, as the report claims that the Dutchman believes Diallo still has a place in the squad at Old Trafford for the final months of the Premier League season, as fellow winger Facundo Pellistri has been linked with a move to La Liga outfit Granada.

Regardless, Beale revealed Sunderland's own stance on the matter in the lead up to Friday night's clash with Hull City as he claimed that United are "well aware" of his former club's interest.

"We’ve made it really clear to them that we would be in there but Man United really value him as well," Beale began via ChronicleLive.

"He could have an interesting second half of the season in-house but if he was to go out on loan, I can assure you, they are well aware we would want him to come back here. Putting finances aside – because that’s the big thing isn't it – I know he loved his time here, the fans loved him and he was well-loved in the changing room.

"When I came here, it was something that if it could happen, it would happen but I think Man Utd realise they have a very good football player on their hands," he concluded.

Related Sunderland v Hull City: Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction David Prutton believes it will be another tough evening for Sunderland against Hull City.

Championship interest in Amad Diallo dealt huge blow

Unsurprisingly, Sunderland aren't the only side who are keen on taking last season's 14-goal winger back to the second tier.

It was revealed earlier in the week that Sunderland's North East rivals Middlesbrough had reportedly moved ahead of the Black Cats in the race to sign Diallo until the end of the season.

Alan Nixon via Patreon claimed that the Teessiders had made a heavier cash offer in terms of the Ivorian's wages amid interest from fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton.

That was until the highly-reputable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Diallo's stance in the matter, claiming that United's £37m signing of three years ago has conversed with ten Hag and wants to stay with the Red Devils in their pursuit of Champions League football.

Middlesbrough's supporters were perhaps dealt the strongest blow, as the Italian continued to report that the 21-year-old wants to respect Sunderland, despite the lack of desirability to move back to a second tier outfit.

Sunderland must improve offensively

Despite having the talent of Jack Clarke to call upon, the reality is that once you scratch underneath the surface of his 13 goals and two assists, Sunderland remain lightweight in attacking areas, particularly with just one goal coming from a natural centre-forward this campaign.

Diallo would no doubt improve the output, but if the recent stance of his doesn't change quickly, the Black Cats must do all they can in what remains of the window to search for a proven goalscorer, having already been linked with Kieffer Moore and Macauley Langstaff.