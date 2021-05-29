Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Brentford

‘Well and truly shut them up’, ‘Great display of pettiness’ – These Brentford fans react as David Raya replies to dig on social media

Published

2 mins ago

on

Brentford will be playing Premier League football next season after they overcame Swansea City 2-0 at Wembley.

The Bees went into the game knowing how tough defeat can be, after they lost to Fulham last year, with keeper David Raya not covering himself in glory for the Cottagers opener.

And, the stopper was reminded of that on social media when the keeper was beaten to the ball for a goal during the league fixture against Swansea, as he taunted Raya by claiming he was ‘single-handedly destroying promotion dreams again’.

Even though that was sent months ago, Raya clearly remembered it well, as he responded to the tweet with a selfie of himself with his play-off winning medal on show.

As you would expect, this went down very well with the Bees support, who were delighted to see the keeper giving some back to those who had criticised him.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Well and truly shut them up’, ‘Great display of pettiness’ – These Brentford fans react as David Raya replies to dig on social media

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: