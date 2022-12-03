Welcome update emerges on long-term Huddersfield Town absentee

Huddersfield Town centre back Matty Pearson says he is hopeful that he will be back in action after injury by Christmas.

Pearson joined the Terriers back in the summer of 2021, signing on a free transfer from Championship rivals Luton Town.

The centre back enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at the John Smith’s Stadium last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and helping the club to the play-off final.

However, the 29-year-old is yet to make a competitive appearance during the current campaign, after suffering a foot injury in pre-season.

Now though, it appears it may not be much longer until the defender makes his return to action for the Terriers.

Providing an update on his recovery from that injury, Pearson told Yorkshire Live: “It’s about gelling together on the pitch, getting the relationships with the players you’re playing with.

“I can’t wait to get back out there – hopefully soon. It’s nice to get out there. I’m training individually at the minute but I can’t wait to get with the lads and do a bit of training as a group. Hopefully soon – Christmas time – I’ll be back in the team.

“It wasn’t the best of starts (getting injured against Bolton in pre-season) but that’s how it goes and but that’s what I was dealt. I’m nearly back now so looking forward.”

Can you get at least 80% on this Huddersfield Town quiz?

1 of 22 True or false: the club was founded over 120 years ago True False

In his absence, Huddersfield have endured a difficult first half of the season, and currently sit bottom of the Championship table, four points from safety.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a big relief for those of a Huddersfield Town persuasion.

Things have not gone at all well for the Terriers this season, and defensive errors have proved to be a costly part of that in several defeats they have suffered.

As a result, having a centre back with the experience, ability and leadership skills of Pearson at this level, will surely help them to become more solid at the back.

You get the feeling that will ensure they can pick up some more positive results going forward, which may be vital in them climbing back up the Championship table.