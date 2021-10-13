‘Welcome to the house of fun’ – Some Derby County fans were right to be excited about 2019 signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way…

There was a mixed reaction to Graeme Shinnie’s announcement as a Derby County player on Twitter with it already rumoured at the time that the former Aberdeen captain had signed a pre-contract agreement with the club.

Some supporters warned Shinnie that he was walking into a mad house, others were overjoyed by his signature and some were impatient awaiting the announcement of a new manager after Frank Lampard’s departure.

Two and a bit seasons into Shinnie’s career at Pride Park and the 30-year-old has proven to be an excellent bit of business for the Rams. Shinnie has started all 11 Championship matches so far this season and should push on to pass 100 outings for the club by the end of the season.

It is of course no ordinary campaign for the Rams with a points deduction pinning Derby to the foot of the table and maybe those developments were something supporters were looking to make Shinnie aware of when he was announced on Twitter.

Here, we take a look at some of the immediate reaction on Twitter that followed Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie welcome tweet in July 2019…

Really excited to see Thais lad play! Welcome Graeme 🙂 — James Bennett (@Jamesdcfc1993) July 1, 2019

😍 — James Areiza (@jamesareiza) July 1, 2019

Coyr — jingle (@jingle38) July 2, 2019

Welcome to the house of fun Graeme. — susan wright (@susanthebancro1) July 1, 2019

I know the timing is off but the comments could atleast be a little more happy for Shinnie on his first day as a ram — Chris H (@ChrisBITW) July 1, 2019

Welcome Graeme 👏👏👏👏 — Brendan Collis (@brencollis1970) July 1, 2019

A lot of Derby supporters were waiting for a managerial appointment so Graeme Shinnie’s welcome on Twitter was not as warm as it would have been otherwise. Those who were excited about what he could bring to the Rams side will have been impressed with his service over the last two and a bit seasons.

The Scotsman has taken up and senior role particularly in playing alongside the likes of Louie Sibley and Max Bird and the Rams now need their experienced players more than ever in a season with so many complications on and off the pitch.