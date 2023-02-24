Welcome injury update issued on Plymouth Argyle individual

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that midfielder Conor Grant should be able to rejoin his side’s squad in the next couple of weeks.

Grant has made nine appearances in all competitions this season for the Pilgrims, who currently sit second in the League One table, eight points clear of the play-off places.

However, the 27-year-old has not featured for Schumacher’s side the start of November, when he tore a thigh muscle during an FA Cup first round defeat away at Grimsby.

Now though, it appears that the midfielder may not have to wait too much longer, before he is able to play a role in his side’s promotion push again.

Providing an update on the fitness of Grant, Schumacher was quoted by Plymouth Live as saying: “Conor is up to about 85-90 per cent of his maximum speeds now so he’s coming along well.

“The plan for him would be to get up to 100 per cent next week and then look to join in training at the back end of next week if he can, or the start of the week after.

“It’s not too far. Conor can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. It has obviously been a frustrating season for him.

“They (the players) have outputs and data that they have got to get to before you will be playing and training at your maximum game level.

“Where he’s at now, he’s not far away from being up to full speed of what he would need to play in a match or join in training.

“If he gets to 90 per cent then he steps into training and that last week gets him up to his full game speed, so he isn’t far away from being able to join back in with the main group.”

As things stand, Grant – who joined Plymouth from Everton back in the summer of 2018 – is out of contract at Home Park at the end of this season.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a welcome relief for everyone involved.

Plymouth are facing a huge few months in the context of their recent history, as they aim to secure promotion back to the Championship.

As a result, they are going to want every member of their squad fit and available to play a part in helping them succeed with that, and it appears Grant is close to being able to do so.

Indeed, for the player himself, this will also be a relief, since he is going to want the chance to impress and earn a new contract – either with Plymouth or elsewhere – for beyond the end of this season.