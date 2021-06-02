‘Welcome home’ – Tony Fernandes sends message to Charlie Austin as return to QPR is confirmed

QPR have recently confirmed that Charlie Austin has signed for the club permanently, on a two-year deal with the Rs.

Austin spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with Mark Warburton’s side, and chipped in with seven goals from his 21 appearances.

That good run of form in front of goal saw QPR finish ninth in the Championship table this term, as their good run of form towards the end of the season wasn’t quite enough to see them force their way into the play-off positions in the second-tier.

Austin revealed that a permanent move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is something that he’s always wanted since signing on loan for the Rs during the January transfer window earlier this year.

QPR’s Tony Fernandes took to Instagram to react to Austin’s social post, and expressed his delight at signing the forward on a permanent deal.

Fernandes will be hoping that Austin can play his part in QPR’s push for a top-six finish in the Championship next season, which certainly seems like an achievable target after their strong performances in the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign under the management of Mark Warburton.

The Verdict:

QPR certainly seems like his home!

The Rs supporters will know all about Austin, and they’ll be hoping that he can continue to impress in front of goal for Mark Warburton’s side heading into the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

At the age of 31, Austin will certainly feel as though he’s still got it in him to score 20 goals a season, especially when he’s shown in the past that he can hit a good run of form for QPR.

If the Rs can continue to build on some of those strong performances for QPR, then I think they’ve got it in them to challenge for promotion into the Premier League next season.