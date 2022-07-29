“Welcome addition” – Reading FC boss Paul Ince reacts to signing of 22-year-old player

Reading have signed another player this summer, with the club confirming via their official website that they have sealed a deal for Nesta Guinness-Walker.

In the Championship last season, the Royals struggled in the table and spent most of the time near the relegation zone. After a points deduction, the club looked like they could be on their way to League One but after sacking boss Veljko Paunovic, new manager Paul Ince kept them in the second tier of English football.

Now handed the job permanently, he has spent the summer trying to add new players to his ranks that can help take the team away from the bottom three. Now, his latest signing is that of Guinness-Walker, who previously played his football with Wimbledon.

He made a debut for the side in the 2019/20 season as a teen and ended up making 19 starts for the club that campaign as they finished 20th. The player then managed even more appearances for the club a season later with 25 starts and despite featuring often for the club again last time out, he has now been allowed to leave the Dons.

Now heading to Reading and the Championship he could go from playing regularly in a League Two campaign to playing in the second tier.

Now, Reading boss Paul Ince has revealed his delight at getting the deal done as he said the player will be a ‘welcome addition’ to their squad.

Speaking about the latest signing at the Madejski Stadium then, the new Royals boss said: “Nesta has done well during the last few weeks he has been training with us and we have identified in him the hunger to succeed, the ability to perform at this level and a desire to improve and achieve his potential. It’s clear our squad needs strength in depth to compete with the rigours of the Championship, so he will be a welcome addition to the first team group going into a very busy first few months of the campaign.”

The Verdict

As a signing for Reading this summer, Nesta Guinness-Walker could be a nice addition to the squad and comes in a bargain deal too.

Even though the player is not that experienced in Championship football, considering his age and the way he has featured so often in League One for Wimbledon so far, the chances are that thrown into second tier action he could be excellent for the Royals over the campaign.

Considering that the defender also has a decent amount of potential, there is also a high resale value on the player as well if the move works. The Royals will likely give him plenty of gametime in the Championship considering their options at the back and with the club unable to make too many signings due to their budget.

Ahead of the new season then, adding Nesta Guinness-Walker to the mix is not a bad move and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he plays in the opening weekend of the new Championship campaign for the club against Blackpool.