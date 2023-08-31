Highlights Leeds United has withdrawn their interest in Nadiem Amiri due to additional demands made in discussions, leaving the deal dead.

The deal surrounding Amiri was described as "weird" from the start, with Leeds knowing there was a high likelihood he may not want to come.

Missing out on Amiri is a blow for Leeds, as they lack depth in midfield and Amiri would have provided a different dimension to their squad.

Phil Hay has shed further light on Leeds United's failed move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri.

On the back of Joel Piroe's arrival, speculation around Amiri intensified, with The Athletic reporting that Leeds had agreed a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for the attacking-midfielder.

It was later reported by BILD (via Get Football News Germany) that the 26-year-old had turned the Whites down despite the fact that it had been thought he was ready to fly to the UK to push a move closer to completion.

He then eventually did fly out to Leeds on Monday, but was quickly back in Germany with Leverkusen, and, according to Sky Sports reporter Marlon Irlbacher, Amiri's potential transfer to Leeds was then off.

As such, the deal was left dead in water after what Irlbacher defined as "crazy back and forth".

This was then confirmed by Hay, who reported that a deal was officially off between the two parties.

Leeds United and Amiri details revealed

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Hay outlined what he described as a "weird" deal from the moment that talks began surrounding Amiri.

He said: "Weird, weird deal from the start this one and I think it feeds into the broad conversation we've been having about how much players want to play in the Championship.

"Leeds knew when they went to Amiri in the first place that there was a fairly high likelihood that they may be shooting a bit too high there and he wouldn't want to come and he'd have better offers.

"When the story first broke, I spoke to somebody in Germany who said he doesn't want to go to Leeds, and he wants to go to Marseille.

"It was on and off, and the club kept saying consistently 'it isn't dead but isn't agreed to, either.'

"In the end, it was his call. He's a German international, playing in the Bundesliga. The club can't pretend that this wasn't ambitious.

"He did come over on Friday with his entourage, he met with Farke and the club felt like talks went pretty well, were pretty positive, but my understanding of it is that Leeds were annoyed about extra demands made, so the whole thing ran into trouble.

"Leeds have just spent a summer clearing out players who don't want to be here and you've got to ask yourself if you want another one."

How big of a blow is missing out on Amiri for Leeds?

This one felt like a necessary signing for the Whites, given their lack of depth in the midfield areas.

Amiri would be adding another dimension, as a player capable of playing as a number-ten or as a box-to-box midfielder, and Leeds lacking that profile in their squad.

Their deeper midfield positions look strong, especially with the imminent arrivals of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, but none of these options can play in a more advanced role.

That leaves Luis Sinisterra, Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Ian Poveda, and potentially Georginio Rutter or Joel Piroe as less conventional options to play in an advanced central-midfield role.

The West Yorkshire outfit need to do their utmost to address this position and potentially add a left-back before the deadline, above all else.