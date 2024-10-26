This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

QPR lifted themselves off the bottom of the table on Tuesday night with a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Coventry City.

While they were able to rescue a point against the Sky Blues at Loftus Road, supporters will still have been left disappointed as the Rs continue to be one of the two teams yet to taste victory at home in the Championship this season.

Kieran Morgan's audacious volley just after the hour mark levelled the game following Haji Wright's early opener for the visitors, earning Marti Cifuentes' side their eighth point of the campaign, taking them ahead of Portsmouth on goal difference.

Nevertheless, frustrations are starting to grow in West London following the dismal start to the season, and with another tough clash against Burnley on Saturday, there will be questions over when this current rut is going to end.

Cifuentes told to drop Coventry struggler against Burnley

"Zan Celar didn’t do himself any justice"

QPR did not create enough quality chances against Coventry on Tuesday, and were limited mostly to shots from distance.

It was this lack of chance creation that cost the Rs once again at home in a match that, heading into it, could have been seen as winnable considering the way that Mark Robins' side have started the season. Nevertheless, it was another missed opportunity for Cifuentes' team to get off the mark at home.

Football League World asked their QPR Fan Pundit, Louis Moir, which player he would drop from the starting XI ahead of their clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

He told FLW: "I've been calling for him to start games now, because he's not had a lot of chances apart from coming on for like the sort of last 20 minutes of games, but Zan Celar didn’t do himself any justice last night, I'm afraid.

"He should have been on the end of at least two good crosses that were put into the box, but he seems to lack awareness, and he just doesn't help himself. I've not been as critical of him compared to other fans because he's not had a real chance, and he's done okay in parts with his hold-up play. He has had chances, he just hasn't scored yet.

"But against Coventry, well, if he carries on playing like that when he gets given the opportunity, then he's going to find himself on the bench again every week because he offered nothing."

Louis continued: "He should have been on the end of crosses, he just didn't have a threat and with him at the moment, it seems like every game just passes him by, and he's just not going to score a goal.

"It's weird, he is taking a serious amount of time to adapt, and it's not looking good at the moment, unfortunately, for him and for us, because obviously, he was our marquee signing - a centre-forward, a few million, top goalscorer from the Swiss Super League.

"I’m hopeful that it’s going to click soon, but it's not positive at the moment with him."

Zan Celar has failed to live up to early expectations

Zan Celar has not had the easiest of times since arriving at Loftus Road for £1.7 million in July, and he is yet to find the back of the net in his 11 appearances, although he has only started twice.

However, he did not show Cifuentes on Tuesday why he should be given a place in the starting XI going forward, as he was extremely ineffective in a solo role up front. Celar had just one shot against Coventry, with his header blocked by a defender in the 78th minute.

Zan Celar Stats vs Coventry City (FotMob) Minutes Played 80 Goals (Assists) 0 (0) xG 0.1 Shots (On Target) 1 (0) Pass Accuracy 63% Touches (In Opposition Box) 14 (1) Duels Won 3 Recoveries 0 FotMob Rating 6.5

It was an extremely disappointing showing from a player who arrived with quite a decent amount of hype following a fantastic season in the Swiss Super League in 2023/24 with his former club Lugano, where he finished as the division's joint top-scorer.

However, he has found it difficult to adapt, and has only been able to take 14 shots on goal in a QPR shirt. The lack of opportunities created for him has had a knock-on effect, but Celar has not shone when given the chance.

A goal will be hugely beneficial to his confidence, but currently it's hard to tell when that will come, and it's tough to say whether he will be given the opportunity to impress from the off on Saturday.