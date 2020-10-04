‘Weird’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to notable exclusion from starting XI v Birmingham City

Stoke City will be hoping they can make it back-to-back wins in the Championship, when they return to action on Sunday afternoon.

The Potters beat Preston North End in their last match, and take on Birmingham City in their next match.

It won’t be an easy game for Michael O’Neill’s side by any stretch of the imagination though, with the Blues starting this season strongly under the management of Aitor Karanka.

Birmingham are sat ninth in the Championship table after their opening three matches, and will fancy their chances of making it four matches unbeaten so far this term with a positive result against Stoke.

Michael O’Neill has named his starting XI for the clash against Birmingham on Sunday, with Nathan Collins’ lack of involvement being picked up on by the club’s fans.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 Your Stoke City line-up this afternoon 👊#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/URhOepATZh — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 4, 2020

Plenty of Stoke City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on O’Neill’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

harsh on indi. would have played powell. but in mon we trust — Josh Ryder-Flint (@joshryder_flint) October 4, 2020

No Collins or Indi? Weird — Stoke Hub (@stokehub) October 4, 2020

interesting. seem to comment this every game. not a lot of pace is worrying me — J (@SCFCJ94) October 4, 2020

why no bruno — george (@george95349403) October 4, 2020

Come on stoke very good team — George Edwards (@GeorgeEds10) October 4, 2020

No Collins 🙄 — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) October 4, 2020

What more does collins have to do?! — bill (@BFinneron) October 4, 2020

Where's Collins — Tyler 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@scfctyler) October 4, 2020

No Collins 😡😡 — Lucas⚽️ (@lucaswhiston5) October 4, 2020

Solid team but where is Collins? https://t.co/4YMcKwMxIH — TJS🎃 (@ScfcTJS123) October 4, 2020

Feels negative again for a home game, but what do I know? #SCFC https://t.co/veyWgGIZ4E — Robin Evans (@robin1302) October 4, 2020