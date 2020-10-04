Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Weird’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to notable exclusion from starting XI v Birmingham City

Published

6 mins ago

on

Stoke City will be hoping they can make it back-to-back wins in the Championship, when they return to action on Sunday afternoon.

The Potters beat Preston North End in their last match, and take on Birmingham City in their next match.

It won’t be an easy game for Michael O’Neill’s side by any stretch of the imagination though, with the Blues starting this season strongly under the management of Aitor Karanka.

Can you identify these Stoke players by looking at these pixilated images? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

Birmingham are sat ninth in the Championship table after their opening three matches, and will fancy their chances of making it four matches unbeaten so far this term with a positive result against Stoke.

Michael O’Neill has named his starting XI for the clash against Birmingham on Sunday, with Nathan Collins’ lack of involvement being picked up on by the club’s fans.

Plenty of Stoke City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on O’Neill’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Weird’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to notable exclusion from starting XI v Birmingham City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: