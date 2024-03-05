Highlights Liam Gibbs has shown promise at Norwich City, but a lack of game time under Wagner may hinder his development.

Gibbs transitioned from Ipswich Town in 2021 to become a key player for Norwich, but now faces stiffer competition in midfield.

The 21-year-old's future at Norwich City may hinge on a potential change in management to unlock his true potential in midfield.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Liam Gibbs has featured just 20 times for Norwich City this season under David Wagner, including just seven starts in that time.

Gibbs was picked up from bitter rivals Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021 and initially made extremely positive strides upon his arrival at Carrow Road.

He made 37 appearances last season. The 21-year-old also scored his first league goal for the Canaries in a 2-0 win at Blackburn in April 2023. However, it is his influence from deep which has been more impressive in terms of his development.

Norwich also showed further signs of trusting Gibbs with more game time and a player at the heart of the future of the club when, in July 2023, Gibbs signed a new five-year deal with Norwich to run through to 2028.

He was also handed the number eight shirt, highlighting his growing importance to the side. However, Gibbs has fallen down the pecking order at the base of midfield, with the likes of Kenny McLean, Marcelino Nunez, and Gabriel Sara sharing the majority of minutes in those roles.

It means that Gibbs has been restricted to just under 1000 minutes of action in all competitions this season, but he is still a young player who has a lot of room to develop.

The promising 21-year-old was used as a deep-lying midfielder under former manager Dean Smith but has been pushed further up the pitch by Wagner as he looks to find a solution to getting more game time out of the youngster.

Gibbs has been training with assistant head coach Christo Buhler’s group of attackers in training, and also seen some minutes in the role behind the striker this season.

Liam Gibbs' career stats - as per Transfermarkt 05/03/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists Ipswich Town 4 0 1 Norwich City 57 1 0

Liam Gibbs' Norwich future

FLW's Norwich fan pundit, Zeke Downes, is confident that Gibbs will have a greater role next season, but expects a change of manager to be the main reason for that.

He said: "Liam Gibbs will definitely play more of a role next season, as I think it's likely that Wagner won't be there next season.

"It's probably going to benefit Gibbs, because Wagner has been playing him in all sorts of weird positions, from on the wing to basically being up front.

"That's not where he wants to be, or meant to be either. We should definitely keep him, and we will need him, especially next season, as another midfield option.

"Hopefully he can then flourish, where he's meant to be, in midfield. He's looked very lost in attacking areas when he's brought on as a winger or striker.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do next season under another manager."

Related Norwich City must hold strong £20m stance as Brentford eye Josh Sargent: View Norwich City must stand firm in value for striker Josh Sargent as Brentford eyeing possible deal.

The Liam Gibbs verdict

Gibbs is a high potential player who has missed out on senior game time at a key stage of his development, which is a blow.

However, he has plenty of useful qualities on the ball, which stand him in good stead should Norwich part ways with Wagner in the future.

If they don't, or they gain promotion this season, then a loan is probably the best cause of action.

It's doing neither Norwich or Gibbs much good if he is languishing in the reserves or on the bench for the most part.