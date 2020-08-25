Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Weird’, ‘Cautious with this one’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to imminent transfer arrival

8 mins ago

Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Malmo FF midfielder Fouad Bachirou, as per John Percy of the Telegraph.

The Reds have been relatively active in the summer transfer market thus far, bringing in Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor all on free transfers.

Sabri Lamouchi now looks set to make his fourth signing of the summer, with Malmo midfielder Fouad Bachirou set to put pen to paper at the City Ground.

Bachirou is understood to have had a medical at the club on Monday, with the 30-year-old reportedly set to pen a two-year deal with a further option of a year on Trentside.

The midfielder has experience of playing in the UK in the past having featured over 130 times for Greenock Morton between 2010 and 2014.

He’s since spent time in Sweden with Ostersunds FK and Malmo FF, but now looks set to join Forest after catching the eye of Lamouchi.

Plenty of Forest fans have since had their say on this impending arrival, with many drawing attention to the player’s age and lack of experience of playing in the Championship.

The likes of Samba Sow and Brice Samba hadn’t featured in England’s second tier before last season, though, and the pair were two hugely important players for Lamouchi’s side in 2019/20.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the imminent arrival of Bachirou…


