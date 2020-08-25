‘Weird’, ‘Cautious with this one’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to imminent transfer arrival

Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Malmo FF midfielder Fouad Bachirou, as per John Percy of the Telegraph.

The Reds have been relatively active in the summer transfer market thus far, bringing in Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor all on free transfers.

Sabri Lamouchi now looks set to make his fourth signing of the summer, with Malmo midfielder Fouad Bachirou set to put pen to paper at the City Ground.

Bachirou is understood to have had a medical at the club on Monday, with the 30-year-old reportedly set to pen a two-year deal with a further option of a year on Trentside.

The midfielder has experience of playing in the UK in the past having featured over 130 times for Greenock Morton between 2010 and 2014.

He’s since spent time in Sweden with Ostersunds FK and Malmo FF, but now looks set to join Forest after catching the eye of Lamouchi.

Plenty of Forest fans have since had their say on this impending arrival, with many drawing attention to the player’s age and lack of experience of playing in the Championship.

The likes of Samba Sow and Brice Samba hadn’t featured in England’s second tier before last season, though, and the pair were two hugely important players for Lamouchi’s side in 2019/20.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the imminent arrival of Bachirou…

More 30 year olds 😐 the French Martin O’Neill does value experience over youth, not a signing that ll excite many, any 🤷‍♂️🤨 — mark leonard (@forestlen_10) August 24, 2020

Good, we were down to our last 20 midfielders. — Neal Shepperson (@NealShepperson) August 24, 2020

Lets face it ffp is killing our club! Unless this is abolished this is the type of player we will be signing year in year out. 😞 — Andy Mann (@uptheforest) August 24, 2020

Weird one. Not champ quality. Not one for the future either… — Joakim Wendelsson (@jowe84) August 24, 2020

Brilliant experienced player in the centre of the park 👍 — JP (@JpnffcPrice) August 24, 2020

Could be a solid signing — Karl Wells (@Wellsy50093770) August 24, 2020

We are that desperate, going to make a massive impact, not. — Geoff Phipps (@PhippsGeoff) August 24, 2020

That’s exactly what we need a box to box high energy player. We all thought sow would be awful but he turned out alright minus the injuries — Lee (@Leetrickytree) August 24, 2020

Kind of rolled my eyes when I first heard the rumours of this signing but if this is genuinely SL’s pick (and not forced upon him) then I support it. Good luck to him! — BCP (@BcpBin) August 24, 2020

Cautious with this one in all honesty. Not sold on it but happy to be proved wrong. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) August 24, 2020

Samba Sow like for like? Samba seeks to pick up injuries so would make sense — 🎲🎲 (@ShakeyDay) August 24, 2020