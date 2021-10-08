Weir, Molumby, Khadra: How are these Brighton and Hove Albion players getting on in the EFL?

Experience in the EFL is often the avenue that Premier League clubs tend to go down when it comes to best-equipping their emerging talent.

Brighton and Hove Albion are a team who have seen excellent success using the lower leagues in recent years, with the likes of Aaron Connolly and Ben White, gaining invaluable experience.

Here, we take a look at three players who are all currently out on loan somewhere in tier’s two to four in the English pyramid and check how they are progressing…

Jensen Weir (Cambridge United)

19-year-old Jensen Weir, son of David Weir, joined The U’s midway through July, adding some youthful talent to a Cambridge squad who had been promoted to League One.

However, his spell with the newly-promoted side has not yet progressed as he would have liked. Weir has featured just four times in 11 League One outings, starting just one of those games.

The highly-rated teenager operates best in a more advanced midfield role, possessing the creativity and attacking intelligence to thrive in the final third, whilst also having the tenacity needed to play in a box-to-box role.

As the season progresses, he may force his way into contention. He is still a very young player learning his trade and will learn a lot from his League One experiences.

Jayson Molumby (West Brom)

Jayson Molumby is one player who is seemingly edging ever-closer to first-team contention at Brighton, with his move to the recently-relegated Championship club, appearing to be a final temporary spell away.

Creative and composed in possession, as well as determined and full of desire out of it, the Irishman has a lot of desirable attributes that are needed to succeed.

Like Weir at Cambridge, Molumby is not seeing too much game time. He has accumulated just 19 minutes of Championship football thus far, and whilst showing his talent in the Cup, he has some job on his hands if he is to regularly beat Alex Mowatt or Jake Livermore to a starting place.

Reda Khadra (Blackburn Rovers)

A common theme is emerging here, as read Khadra also has not seen too much game time in a Blackburn Rovers shirt thus far.

The 20-year-old is certainly an exciting talent, and he has shown glimpses of his quality in Lancashire from the bench.

Khadra is a player who might see his minutes on the pitch increase as the season progresses, and if Ben Brereton Diaz is to depart this summer, then his proximity to regular contention will also increase.

Tony Mowbray demands a lot from his forward players, making them more adaptable professionals who can operate anywhere across the frontline, and if this happens with Khadra, then he can return to the Premier League club a more rounded player.