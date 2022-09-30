Weimann starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face QPR on Saturday

Bristol City have had a bit of an inconsistent start to the season with four wins, two draws and four losses under their belts so far but will be happy with their current league position of ninth.

The Robins ended August in a fairly good run of form although went into the international break on the back of two straight defeats.

Admittedly, the losses came against Norwich City and Burnley, two of the bigger clubs in the league but Nigel Pearson’s side will be keen to bounce back nevertheless.

This weekend they welcome Queens Park Rangers who are currently sixth in the league but only one point above City.

It’s likely to be a tough game but here, we take a look at how the Robins may line-up for tomorrow’s game.

Here we see Nigel Pearson name an unchanged side despite a recent dip in form.

Daniel Bentley remains in goal as he has all season and will no doubt be keen to add to the three clean sheets he’s kept so far this season.

In front of him is a back three of Rob Atkinson, Kai Naismith and Zak Vyner. All three have played every game of the season so far so should be feeling comfortable with one another in their defensive duties.

In the midfield, we have Jay Dasilva, Alex Scott, Matty James and Mark Sykes. James and Sykes have had to step up of late to account for absences in the squad.

Andreas Weimann then sits in behind a front two of Tommy Conway and Nahki Wells.

There was some concern over Weimann after he went off injured for Austria during the international break but he has been in training this week.

Conway and Wells have ten goals between them so far this term and will be keen to add to their tallies.

Antoine Semenyo made be ready to start games but given he hasn’t started yet this season the team have had a week off with the international break, it could prove best to use him as a substitute again this week.