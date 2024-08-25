Burnley will be aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season upon their return to the Championship.

The Clarets finished 19th in the top flight table last year, and dropped back into the second division after just one year.

Scott Parker has replaced Vincent Kompany as manager, with the Belgian departing over the summer for Bayern Munich.

It has been a busy summer of transfer activity at Turf Moor, with Parker looking to build a team capable of a top two finish amid strong competition.

The likes of Sander Berge, Aro Muric and Wilson Odobert are among the names to have been sold this transfer window, and there could be more to come.

Here we look at 3 more Burnley players that face an uncertain future heading into the 30 August transfer deadline.

Dara O’Shea

Dara O’Shea signed for Burnley last summer following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

According to the BBC, the Irishman joined for a fee worth £7 million, but his time at Turf Moor could be coming to an end after just one year.

The Telegraph have reported that Wolves are eyeing a move for the centre-back ahead of the transfer deadline, with it also being claimed that Brentford are interested in signing the 25-year-old, and could pay Burnley more than they did to sign him from the Baggies in 2023.

According to Alan Nixon, newly-promoted Ipswich Town are also in the race for his signature, making it clear that O’Shea’s future could lie away from Burnley quite soon.

Dara O'Shea's Selected Defensive Stats 2023/24 - As Per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.21 Interceptions 1.09 Blocks 1.28 Clearances 4.92 Aerials won 3.95

Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst made his long-awaited return to action for Burnley in their 4-1 win over Luton Town in the opening game of the campaign, coming off the bench in the closing stages.

However, the striker has entered the final year of his current contract and the Clarets will surely want to avoid losing him for nothing in 2025.

It has been reported that Dutch giants Ajax are considering an approach, but that they will need to offload the likes of Chuba Akpom before attempting to sign the Netherlands international.

Weghorst has admitted that he would be open to a move to the Eredivisie giants, with FC Twente having also been linked.

Given the situation surrounding his contract, a departure appears more likely than not as the deadline looms, despite his return to the squad after two years out on loan.

Zeki Amdouni

Zeki Amdouni signed for Burnley last summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

According to Swiss outlet Blick though, the forward is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the transfer deadline.

The striker was signed in a deal worth €18 million (£15.4 million) from Basel just last year, but he could be heading for the exit door before the end of the month.

The 23-year-old made 34 appearances in the Premier League in the previous campaign, but it is expected that he will be further down the pecking order under Parker (all stats from Fbref).

However, he did come off the bench to score in the team’s 5-0 win over Cardiff City in their second league game, perhaps indicating there is a place for him in the squad.

With days remaining in the transfer window, it is unclear where the Swiss international’s future lies.