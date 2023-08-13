Highlights West Brom have been quiet in terms of incoming transfers but have offloaded several high-earning players to balance the books and maintain a competitive squad.

West Brom have been relatively quiet this window in terms of incomings but several big earners are on their way out the door.

Financial restraints have meant Albion need to be creative this window to generate funds while also maintaining a squad worthy of a play-off push. Big earner and long-serving captain Jake Livermore was released this summer after joining the club in 2016, while Tom Rogic and Kean Bryan’s short stints at the club were also brought to an end.

Elsewhere, Dara O’Shea has been sold to Premier League Burnley in order to balance the books, while Karlan Grant has been loaned out to Cardiff City in order to trim the squad. Several other departures are expected from the Hawthorns, with incomings limited to loan and free transfers, albeit the latter is not without its own financial challenges.

The arrival of Jeremy Sarmiento for the campaign adds some much-needed flair and creativity out in the wings, while Carlos Corberán will be hoping Josh Maja’s arrival from Bordeaux will help rectify their goalscoring issues.

It will likely prove to be another challenging campaign for the Baggies with other teams spending big to catapult themselves up the table while they are stuck in a stand-still. Big earners at the club are also proving a sticking point too, with interest low in fringe players with short-term planning over recent years causing significant issues in the present day.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the estimated highest-paid players at West Bromwich Albion based off weekly earnings, according to Capology:

10 Nathaniel Chalobah - £20,000

A deadline day arrival last January from Fulham, Chalobah's impact at the Hawthorns has largely been underwhelming - playing 13 times last campaign, he struggled to assert himself as a first-team regular, with the partnership between Okay Yokuşlu and Jayson Molumby proving a difficult duo to separate.

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Maccabi Haifa this summer spelling a potentially abrupt end to his time in the West Midlands with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

9 Matt Phillips - £20,000

The longest-serving player on the list, Matt Phillips made a sterling impact upon joining the Baggies in the 2016/17 Premier League season, registering 12 goal contributions in the blue and white stripes.

Injuries for the 32-year-old has hampered regular game time, particularly over the past two campaigns, making 32 starts in such timeframe.

8 Grady Diangana - £20,385

A live wire in his initial loan spell at the Hawthorns in their promotion-winning campaign in the 2019/20 season, Diangana's career has failed to take off in the way many expected. Tricky footwork and ability to beat his man were key strengths for the former West Ham man, forming a lethal partnership with Matheus Pereira on his way to scoring eight goals with six assists that season.

However, since making the deal permanent upon promotion, injury issues seemingly have affected the 25-year-old's performances and struggled to hit those heights once shown. A chance of scenery may be required to rekindle lost form with a move away already touted.

7 John Swift - £22,500

Arriving with much excitement and intrigue last summer, John Swift has shown glimpses of his undoubted quality, but Albion fans will be hoping for more from their star attacking midfielder this time round.

Joining on a free transfer from Reading where he established himself as one of the more effective creators in the division, Swift continued to impact in the final third, finishing top of the pile for goal contributions within the West Brom ranks with 15 last term. However, more magic will be needed from the Chelsea academy graduate as Albion hope to become a more serious threat in front of goal.

6 Cédric Kipré - £22,500

Coming into his fourth season at West Brom, Kipré has made very few appearances in Albion colours since arriving from Wigan Athletic upon their return to the Premier League. The defender failed to feature in the top flight and instead spent the second half of the season with Belgian side RC Sporting Charleroi in search of game time.

Despite relegation, chances to impress were still few and far between with cup outings and just 14 Championship appearances the best the former Motherwell man could hope for before moving on loan to Cardiff last season, where he became a mainstay in the backline and certainly left an impression in South Wales. Now back in the Black Country, could this be the chance to shine for the 26-year-old?

5 Alex Mowatt - £22,885

Valérien Ismaël's star signing in the summer 2021/22 campaign, Mowatt showed promise when he came into the setup in otherwise a season to forget for West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies fell to tenth by the end of the season after spending time in the play-offs in what was an underwhelming finish, while Mowatt proved to be a shining light at times, having his own goal of the season awards shortlist - audacious volleys from outside the area against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers the pick of the bunch.

The midfielder, however, spent last season on Teesside as Middlesbrough secured a play-off spot where he played 29 times, including both play-off semi-finals against Coventry City. Another returning loanee, Mowatt, has seemingly impressed in pre-season as he looks to assert himself back into the first-team picture.

4 Jed Wallace - £25,000

The experienced Championship winger, alongside Swift, was one of West Brom's major signings last summer. The newly-appointed captain exemplified his qualities with hard-working performances on the right-hand side and was one of the star performers under previous boss Steve Bruce.

The former Millwall man was another player near the top of the goal charts with six goals and eight assists to his name in his debut campaign, a number the 29-year-old will be looking to improve on as he aims to lead by example - a big responsibility in what is expected to be another challenging campaign for the Baggies.

3 Okay Yokuşlu - £25,000

A shining light in West Brom's most recent relegation campaign, Yokuşlu arrived on loan in January of that year from Spanish top-flight side Celta Vigo. The combative midfielder provided much-needed steel and tenacity at the base of the midfield in a bid to become more difficult to break down under Sam Allardyce.

While he could do little to stop the team from making the drop, he became a fan favourite in such a short spell and received a warm return last summer. Arriving permanently this time, the Turkish midfielder picked up from where he left off while forming an intriguing partnership with the energetic Jayson Molumby, allowing Yokuşlu to sit and pick up the pieces with his efficient tackling and composure when in possession.

2 Daryl Dike - £32,308

A long-term target of Valérien Ismaël, the pair were reunited in January 2022 after a promising spell with Barnsley the previous season, scoring nine in 13 starts.

A highly-anticipated arrival, the US international has experienced a torrid time with injuries while in the West Midlands, experiencing two long-term injuries with the player currently out of action for the foreseeable future.

He made just two appearances in his debut campaign with just a further 23 appearances with 14 starts last season. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old impressed in his limited outings, scoring seven times with crucial winners against Reading, Middlesbrough and Sunderland and will be eager to return to full fitness and get a consistent run of games under his belt.

1 Adam Reach - £40,000

The most surprising inclusion on this list, Reach takes top spot. The go-to utility man for West Brom, the versatile midfielder has filled in across in both winger and full-back positions, predominantly down the left-hand side, as well as numerous outings in central midfield. The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder arrived in the summer of 2021, making 34 appearances and scoring twice - including a tidy lobbed finish against Barnsley on the final day.

More recently, game time has been more sparse, registering just three starts last season. Ultimately, it is unlikely Reach will be close to such fee as a player far from being one of the first names on the teamsheet, but nevertheless has become a regular within the 18-man squad up until injury, which has ruled him out for at least the next four months.