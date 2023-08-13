Highlights Watford have offloaded high earners Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr following their failure to secure promotion.

The club's top earners include Francisco Sierralta, Matheus Martins, Vakoun Bayo, Samuel Kalu, Edo Kayembe, Ismael Kone, Ken Sema, Wesley Hoedt, Ignacio Pussetto, and Imran Louza.

Louza's impact will be crucial for Watford's success this season, and keeping him fit is a key factor for their promotion hopes.

Watford have endured a reasonably productive transfer window with plenty of movement both in and out of the club.

They have offloaded two of their likely high earners, with Joao Pedro making the move to Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion and Ismaila Sarr securing a switch to Marseille, with both always looking likely to leave the club following the Hornets' failure to secure promotion back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

There are still some players who are earning a decent amount at Vicarage Road though - and we have ranked the club's top 10 highest earners based on estimates on Capology.

10 Francisco Sierralta - £9,423 per week

Considering the Chilean joined the club when they were in the Championship back in 2020, it doesn't come as a massive surprise that he isn't earning a huge amount.

Capology believes he's on an estimated £9,423 per week, which isn't too high for a second-tier side and especially for a team that was in the top flight not too long ago.

9 Matheus Martins - £10,000 per week

Re-signed on loan by the Hornets from Udinese, Martins could be more of an asset this term than he was last season, now he's had time to adapt to life in English football.

His estimated wage is an interesting one because although the Hornets may be able to afford to pay him that much, it's unclear whether they are paying 100% of his salary this term.

Considering Udinese and Watford have a reasonably good relationship, the latter may only be paying a small percentage and that would be a bonus for Ismael, who could potentially be given the license to bring more players in because of that.

8 Vakoun Bayo - £12,308 per week

The striker arrived last summer but hasn't been able to make that much of an impact at Vicarage Road so far.

Registering four goals in 24 league appearances for the Hornets last term before being shipped out on loan, the Ivorian certainly has a point to prove this term.

And he has made a good start to this season, scoring his side's fourth against Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

That should give him plenty of confidence to go on and do well for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign, but consistency will be key to his success. Last weekend's goal has to be a sign of things to come.

7 Samuel Kalu - £14,038 per week

Joining the club when they were in the top tier following his spell at Bordeaux, it was tough to work out what sort of wage he's currently on.

Capology believes he's on an estimated £14,038 per week, which is a reasonably decent wage for a player in the second tier.

However, he isn't a player the Hornets may look to get off the wage bill this summer for financial reasons and, after failing to make too much of an impact at Vicarage Road so far, he may be hungry for redemption.

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025, which could give him the chance to impress in Hertfordshire before his time at his current club comes to an end.

6 Edo Kayembe - £14,808 per week

Midfielder Kayembe seems to be part of Ismael's plans but he only came on in the 82nd minute against QPR last weekend.

However, he didn't exactly do anything during his cameo to dampen his chances of being regularly involved in the future, although he faces a decent amount of competition for a starting spot.

Not only are the likes of Louza and Dele-Bashiru options - but Jake Livermore can also operate in the middle of the park, so Kayembe will probably need to impress in training to give himself the best chance of being heavily involved.

5 Ismael Kone - £15,000 per week

£15,000 per week seems like a high amount but the Hornets may have had to offer him a sizeable deal to lure him to Vicarage Road.

With the player representing Canada at the World Cup, there were probably quite a few eyes on him before he linked up with Watford, with Sheffield United one side believed to been interested in him.

And he's certainly a player Ismael's side could sell on for a huge amount in the future if he can fulfil his potential, so the decision to fork out an estimated £15,000 per week to secure his signature may not be a bad decision in hindsight.

But he needs to force his way into the first 11 if he wants to develop quickly, something that will be a key aim of his if he stays put.

4 Ken Sema - £15,000 per week

Joining back in 2018, Sema has been a long-serving figure at Vicarage Road and could remain with the Hornets beyond the end of the summer window.

Starting against QPR and recording an assist for Martins' goal, the 29-year-old has made a good start to the campaign and he will be hoping to remain part of the first 11 for the foreseeable future if he is to remain in Hertfordshire.

His deal doesn't expire for another two years yet.

3 Wesley Hoedt - £20,000 per week

The 29-year-old has made a respectable start to life at Vicarage Road, joining in January and forming a relationship with Ryan Porteous.

Considering he joined for Belgian giants Anderlecht, it's perhaps no surprise that he's on a reasonably big (but probably not unaffordable) estimated wage.

With his age in mind, he's not a player the Hornets will be able to sell on for a huge amount in the future, but if he can play a big part in guiding the club into the promotion mix this term, then he'll be worth his wage.

2 Ignacio Pussetto - £30,000 per week

Pussetto has spent much of his time at Watford out on loan, joining Udinese and Sampdoria on loan.

Considering he hasn't made a huge impact for the Hornets and his high wage, it wouldn't be a shock to see him move on permanently at some point.

1 Imran Louza - £32,500 per week

Louza is certainly a top-quality player and it will be interesting to see just how much of an impact he can have this season.

Starting on the opening day, the Moroccan will be hoping to guide his side back into the promotion mix considering he joined the club when they were in the top flight.

Keeping him fit could be key to the Hornets' success.