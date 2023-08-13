Swansea City got their season underway earlier this month with a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

The Swans have had a busy summer preparing for the new Championship campaign.

Michael Duff has replaced Russell Martin at the helm of the first team squad, following Martin’s switch to take over at Southampton.

The former manager had led the team to 15th and 10th place finishes in his two years in charge at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Duff previously worked as the Barnsley coach, where he led the team to the League One play-off final last season, suffering defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Who are the top earners at Swansea City?

The 45-year-old will be aiming to repeat the feat this year with Swansea, with the Welsh outfit aiming to find their way back into the Premier League.

It could be a busy final couple of weeks of the transfer window for the Championship side, as Duff looks to further strengthen his options.

Here we look at who the club’s highest earners currently are, with estimated figures courtesy of Capology…

10 Cameron Congreve - £5,000-a-week

Congreve has come through the ranks at Swansea to establish himself as a member of the first team squad.

The Welshman featured 10 times in the previous Championship campaign, making one start.

The 19-year-old has yet to become a regular presence in the side, but he has shown plenty of potential in the opportunities he has been given over the last couple of seasons.

Perhaps Duff will afford him the chances to prove himself on a more consistent basis over the course of the next year, although he did not feature in the team’s opening Championship fixture for this term.

9 Jamie Paterson - £7,115-a-week

Paterson has been with Swansea since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, signing from Bristol City two years ago.

The 31-year-old made just nine starts for the club in the league last season, featuring a further 14 times off the bench.

He contributed two assists to the team, as they earned a 10th place finish under Martin.

Paterson will be hoping he can become a more important part of the team under Duff this season.

8 Liam Walsh - £7,308-a-week

Walsh has been with Swansea since 2021, signing to the Welsh side from Bristol City as well.

Since joining the club, Walsh has gone out on loan to Hull City where he spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Since returning from the MKM Stadium, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature just seven times for the club in the league, making only four starts.

Walsh did not feature in Duff’s first competitive game in charge against Birmingham.

7 Jay Fulton - £10,000-a-week

Fulton is a long-standing member of the Swansea squad, joining the club in 2014 from Scottish side Falkirk.

Fulton initially went on a couple of loan stints away from the south Wales outfit, joining Oldham Athletic and Wigan Athletic in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

But over the years his role at Swansea has grown in importance, and under Martin he was a regular presence in the team.

He contributed three goals and one assist from 38 league appearances in the previous campaign.

6 Andy Fisher - £10,577-a-week

Fisher joined the club in January 2022 from MK Dons, having previously worked with Martin during his time there.

Since joining the Swans, Fisher has become an important part of the side.

He made 26 appearances in the team last season, earning his place back in the side as first-choice goalkeeper following an injury to Steve Benda.

However, he has found himself back on the bench under Duff with Carl Rushworth starting the 1-1 draw with the Blues.

5 Joel Piroe - £11,923-a-week

Piroe is the key part of this Swansea squad, with his goals the focal point of everything the team does in the final third.

The Dutchman bagged 19 in the last term despite a slow start to the campaign, and was crucial to the side earning a top 10 finish.

Piroe will be hoping to strike a threatening partnership with Jerry Yates in attack this season to power the team to a play-off place.

The 24-year-old has been with Swansea since 2021, joining from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

4 Matt Grimes - £12,500-a-week

Grimes featured 44 times for Swansea in the league last year, emphasising his importance to the team.

The midfielder contributed one goal and seven assists and is one of the club’s most crucial players.

He featured for the full 90 minutes in the side’s 1-1 draw that opened Duff’s account as manager, and is likely to be a consistent presence in his first team squad throughout this term.

3 Harry Darling - £19,231-a-week

The 23-year-old is another important figure for Swasnsea, earning him the third highest salary within the club.

The defender featured 31 times in the league last season, enjoying a successful first year with the Swans after joining from MK Dons in the summer of 2022.

He will be hoping to feature even more regularly under the new manager Duff, who has so far deployed a three-at-the-back system at the Championship side.

2 Kyle Naughton - £20,000-a-week

Naughton is one of the team’s most experienced figures.

The defender has been a mainstay at Swansea since making the switch to the club from Norwich City in 2015.

He has made over 250 appearances for the second division side, although his influence on the pitch has waned in the last couple of years.

The 34-year-old is the Swans’ second-highest earner, but featured just 25 times in the league in total in the 2022-23 campaign.

1 Joe Allen - £22,500-a-week

Allen was one of the star players of the Swansea side that earned Premier League promotion well over a decade ago under Brendan Rodgers.

He enjoyed spells at Liverpool and Stoke City before eventually making a homecoming return to the club in the summer of 2022, signing as a free agent.

He made 25 appearances for the club in his first campaign back in south Wales, contributing one goal and one assist.

Allen may no longer be at the peak of his powers, but he still has plenty to offer this Swansea side at 33-years-of-age.

The midfielder has become Swansea’s highest earner following Olivier Ntcham’s departure earlier in the month.