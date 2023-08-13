Highlights Sunderland has made several key signings in the transfer market, including Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts, and Alex Pritchard.

Sunderland still have a few weeks left of this transfer window to finalise the shape of their squad for the 2023/24 season.

The Black Cats have already been extremely busy in the transfer market, as seven new faces have come through the doors. Jenson Seelt, Jobe Bellingham, Eliezer Mayenda, Nectarios Triantis, Bradley Dack, Luis Semedo, and Nathan Bishop.

The club is likely not finished there, as the futures of players such as Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart remain uncertain.

But whatever happens between now and the end of the transfer window, Sunderland are going to look a much different side from the one that finished in the play-offs last season.

The Black Cats will hope the 2023/24 season is more of the same in terms of them competing at the top end of the Championship, but Tony Mowbray and co. will hope they can go one better this time around.

10 Elliot Embleton - £5,962

Embelton is Sunderland’s tenth-highest earner at the club, having been with the Black Cats for all his career.

The midfielder moved into the first team in 2018, and after a couple of loan spells away, he is now an established member of the first team. The 24-year-old has appeared 92 times for the club so far, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists.

9 Luke O’Nien - £6,346

Luke O’Nien has become a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light in his five years at the club.

O’Nien is a player who has shown his unique versatility, as he has filled in in defence as well as midfield.

The 28-year-old has so far appeared over 200 times for the Black Cats and will no doubt add to those appearances as he remains a crucial member of Tony Mowbray’s team this season.

8 Jobe Bellingham - £6,500

Jobe Bellingham has joined Sunderland from Birmingham City

Jobe Bellingham has just arrived at Sunderland, having joined from fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

The 17-year-old broke through in the Birmingham team last season but decided to make the switch to the Stadium of Light.

In doing so, Bellingham is now Sunderland’s eighth-highest earner at the football club.

7 Patrick Roberts - £6,731

Patrick Roberts has struggled to find a club where he feels settled, but since joining the Wearsiders, it seems the attacker has finally found that.

Roberts has been at the club since January 2022, and in his 18 months at the club, he has become a really valuable member of the team.

The 26-year-old played 49 times for Sunderland in all competitions last season, netting five goals and registering seven assists. He is expected to have a big role to play again this season, even more so now that Amad Diallo will not be returning to the club.

6 Alex Pritchard - £6,731

Alongside Roberts, Alex Pritchard also earns £6,731 a week at Sunderland Football Club.

The 30-year-old was another player that played a big part in the club reaching the play-offs last season, appearing in 43 Championship games where he grabbed four goals and seven assists along the way.

Pritchard’s future has been up in the air of late, but if he remains at the club, he is likely going to play another important role.

5 Corry Evans - £8,077

The fifth-highest earner at Sunderland is midfielder Corry Evans, as he earns just over £8,000 a week.

The Northern Irishman is heading into his third season at the football club, and despite being 33, he still has a big role to play in Mowbray’s side.

His campaign was cut short last season, but now back up to full fitness, he will be lead upon by his manager and teammates given his vast amount of experience at this level.

4 Dennis Cirkin - £10,000

Dennis Cirkin has been a breath of fresh air since arriving at the Stadium of Light in August 2021.

The 21-year-old joined from Tottenham Hotspur with a growing reputation and hasn’t disappointed with him playing 70 times for the club so far, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

Cirkin has made the left-back spot his own and will no doubt continue to do so in this 2023/24 campaign.

3 Danny Batth - £12,500

Now in the top three for the highest earners at Sunderland, and in third place, is defender Danny Batth.

The 32-year-old has been with the Black Cats since January 2022, after arriving from Stoke City. Batth has been an important figure in his 18 months at the club, as Sunderland have reached back-to-back play-offs in two different leagues.

His future as of late has been uncertain, but if he does remain at the club, he will continue to play an important role and remain one of Sunderland’s highest earners.

2 Daniel Ballard - £12,692

Sunderland’s second-highest earner is defender Daniel Ballard, which may not surprise many supporters given he was signed from Arsenal Football Club.

The 23-year-old joined last summer, and even though his first season at the club didn’t go to plan, as he only appeared 20 times in the league before missing a large chunk due to injury, he will be eager to prove himself this season.

The defender is expected to be an important figure for the club going forward, and that is shown by the fact that he is the second-highest paid player in the team.

1 Jack Clarke - £16,923

Sunderland’s highest earner currently at the club is winger Jack Clarke.

The 22-year-old signed for the Black Cats on a permanent basis from Tottenham last summer, and given his recent woes, his first season couldn’t have gone much better.

Clarke appeared 51 times in all competitions for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 14 assists. That form has caught the attention of interested parties, but Sunderland will hope he remains beyond this summer to stay as their highest earner and help them achieve their Premier League dream.