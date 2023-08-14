Highlights Stoke City is currently involved in busy transfer activity and may make further signings before the deadline, impacting the club's wage bill.

It's been a very busy summer at Stoke City so far, and with plenty of time until the transfer deadline, it would not be a great surprise to see the club involved in further business.

Of course, one area that incomings and outgoings affect is the club's wage bill.

With strict financial regulations in place these days, it is more important than ever for clubs to carefully manage their spending and stay within their means.

With that in mind, and just out of interest, we thought we'd take a look at Stoke City's current salary list in order to find out who the club's top ten earners currently are.

To do this, we used Capology data, who use research in order to estimate each player's current earnings, as well as even verifying some figures.

It must be stressed, though, that any figures used below are purely estimates and not official.

Please note, as well as being estimates, these weekly salaries are gross figures and therefore pre-tax.

It is also important to keep in mind that there is no data for Enda Stevens, who recently arrived at the club, and due to Peter Etebo's status at the club being uncertain, he has been left off the list.

Here, then, is Stoke City's top 10 estimated earners according to Capology.

10 Jordan Thompson

Kicking off the top ten estimated earners list at Stoke City, midfielder Jordan Thompson comes in at number 10.

According to Capology's data, Thompson earns a weekly wage of £4,321.

Across the full year, this means that the 26-year-old will receive an annual salary of £220,000.

Thompson has been at the club since 2020, and in that time, has played well over 100 mathces for the club.

Last season in the Championship, he made 34 of those and in 2023/24, he seems to be featuring regularly under Alex Neil once again.

9 Frank Fielding

Next up on the list is Frank Fielding.

According to Capology's estimates, the experienced shot-stopper earns a weekly wage of £4,808.

Across a full year, this means that Fielding receives a salary of £250,000.

Having joined the club in 2021, Fielding is still yet to make his Stoke City senior debut, so it is perhaps surprising to find him currently in their top ten earners.

8 Josh Tymon

Capology estimate that defender Josh Tymon is currently Stoke City's 8th highest earner.

They have the 24-year-old down as earning £6,538 per week at the Bet 365 Stadium.

That means Tymon nets £340,000 per year.

Having made 119 appearances for the Potters since his arrival at the club, he is well worth a wage in the top 10 at the club.

Interestingly, though, Enda Stevens was preferred at left-back for the club's opening Championship clash, so it will be interesting to see how that battle plays out across the season.

7 Ben Pearson

Summer signing Ben Pearson comes in at number seven on Stoke City's current earners list.

Capology estimates that the midfielder earns a weekly wage of £8,000.

Per year, this would mean Pearson nets £416,000 as a Potter.

Having been on loan at the club last season, Alex Neil wasted no time in bringing Pearson back in on a permanent basis this summer.

As such, the midfielder looks set to be a key player for the Potters this term.

6 D'Margio Wright-Phillips

Young D'Margio Wright-Phillips comes in at number six on this list at the moment.

The 21-year-old has only made 20 appearances for the club as a senior player but receives a weekly wage of £8,462 per week.

Per year, this means Wright-Phillips earns £440,000.

Having had a brief spell on loan in League Two last season with Northampton Town, it will certainly be interesting to see what impact, if any, he can have for Stoke City in the Championship this campaign.

5 Tyrese Campbell

The fifth highest estimated earner at Stoke City is currently Tyrese Campbell.

Campbell is reported to earn a weekly sum of £12,500.

That's quite a jump from Jacob Brown's earnings in sixth, and this shows in the yearly difference, with Campbell earning £650,000 per year compared to Brown's £490,000.

Campbell made a big contribution at the Bet 365 Stadum last season, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 41 Championship matches.

4 Josh Laurent

Josh Laurent comes in at number four on this list, and once again, we see a slight jump up in wage.

Per week, Laurent is said to earn £15,000.

Per year, that equates to a very healthy sum of £650,000.

This makes sense given Laurent has been a guaranteed starter under Alex Neil when fit.

3 Lewis Baker

Club skipper Lewis Baker is the third highest earner at Stoke City, as per Capology's estimated data.

Baker reportedly earns a weekly gross figure of £19,423.

Per year, this translates to an annual income of £1,010,000.

It only seems right that the club captain is one of the higher earners on the Stoke City wage bill.

After an impressive 18 months at the Bet 365 Stadium, it will be interesting to see if Baker can continue to perform well for the Potters.

2 Dwight Gayle

This is where number two on the list should come in. However, the top two earners at Stoke City are earning the same amount.

Indeed, according to Capology's data, one of the joint highest earners at Stoke City is Dwight Gayle.

Gayle supposedly earns a weekly sum of £20,000.

That translates to an annual figure of £1,040,000.

With only three goals in the Championship last season, it could be argued that Gayle is not necessarily deserving of that sort of wage at present.

The forward will certainly be hoping for a more prolific campaign to come.

1 Ben Wilmot

The second player at the club to earn the joint highest salary of £20,000 per week is Ben Wilmot.

Wilmot joined the Potters from Watford and has become ever-more impressive since.

Having committed the next three years of his career to the club back in May, the central defender looks to have a big role to play at the Bet 365 Stadium in the years to come.