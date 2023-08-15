Southampton have been a side that has attracted much transfer speculation since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

That is likely going to continue as the club has three weeks left to complete their transfer business.

The club has made four additions so far, with Shea Charles, Ryan Manning, Joe Lumley, and Mateusz Lis all joining this summer.

Their business isn’t expected to be finished there, as large-fee departures look on the cards, meaning Russell Martin will be keen to enter the market to find suitable replacements.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the transfer window, the Saints are going to look like a different team than the one that underwhelmed in the Premier League last season.

Southampton will have ambitions to be at the top end of the Championship come May, and depending on how they do in the remaining weeks of the window, that could decide if that happens.

Who are the top 10 highest earners at Southampton FC?

So, with new signings on board and players having left, here at Football League World, we have taken a look at the top 10 highest earners at Southampton Football Club as estimated by Capology. Let’s see who makes the top 10…

10 Romain Perraud - £30,000

Southampton’s tenth-highest earner at the club is left-back Romain Perraud.

The Frenchman joined the club in the summer of 2021 from Stade Brestois, and according to Capology, he earns £30,000 a week at St. Mary’s.

The defender has so far played 60 times for the club, and if he stays beyond this transfer window, he is likely to add to them.

9 Lyanco - £35,000

Lyanco is set to leave Southampton

Lyanco also makes it on to the list, as the 26-year-old has been at the club for two seasons now.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Southampton since the club were relegated, but at this stage he remains part of the squad aiming to get out of the Championship.

Lyanco has struggled in England since his move, with the defender not even reaching 50 appearances for the club in his two years there.

8 Kamaldeen Sulemana - £40,000

Sulemana joined Southampton in a big-money move in January of this year from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

His six months at the club haven’t gone to plan, and with the club being relegated, he might be one player who is expected to leave before the close of the transfer window.

7 Jack Stephens - £45,000

Jack Stephens is seventh on the list of highest earners at the football club, with the defender having been with Southampton since an early age.

The 29-year-old joined the Saints in 2011 and has played over 150 times for the club. He has had several loan spells away, with his latest coming last season at AFC Bournemouth, but he is now back at St. Mary’s and seems to be part of Russell Martin’s team going forward.

6 Alex McCarthy - £50,000

Alex McCarthy is next on the list, and he is currently Southampton’s second-choice goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old has been with the club since 2016, and in that seven-year spell, McCarthy has played over 130 times for the club.

But given that he has lost his regular number one spot, the goalkeeper has been linked with a surprise move back to Crystal Palace this summer.

5 Adam Armstrong - £55,000

Now breaking into the top five at Southampton is striker Adam Armstrong, who has been with the Saints for two seasons now.

But this campaign could prove to be his best as he looks to get the club back into the Premier League. The forward has been linked with a move to Ipswich Town, but considering he scored the first goal of Southampton’s season against Sheffield Wednesday, he is likely going to be a part of Martin’s team this season.

4 Jan Bednarek - £60,000

Jan Bednarek is Southampton’s fourth-highest earner at this current time, with him being on a weekly wage of £60,000 as estimated by Capology.

The Poland international joined the Saints in 2017, and he is now closing in on 200 appearances for the club.

The defender spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, but he has now returned to the club and has already featured in the first team this season.

3 Moussa Djenepo - £65,000

Djenepo finds himself in the top three for the highest earners at Southampton Football Club.

The 25-year-old has been with the Saints since 2019, joining from Belgian side Standard Liege. The attacker has struggled to really nail down a regular spot, with him yet to reach 100 appearances for the club.

It is unclear what his future holds at the club, but he has featured for Southampton in the Carabao Cup so far.

2 Stuart Armstrong - £65,000

The club’s second-highest earner is international midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £65,000 a week.

The 31-year-old joined the Saints from Scottish side Celtic in 2018, and in his five years at the club, he has played over 170 games. The Scottish midfielder has produced in front of goal, with him being no stranger to long-range efforts.

Armstrong looks set to be part of the Southampton team that tries to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

1 Joe Aribo - £70,000

James Ward-Prowse's expected exit from Southampton means fellow midfielder Joe Aribo will become Southampton’s highest earner, as Capology estimates him to be on a wage of £70,000 a week.

The 27-year-old only joined the club last summer from Rangers, but it was a tricky first season for the player as he found himself in and out of the starting XI.

Aribo has been linked with a possible move away in this transfer window, but as things stand, he looks set to remain with the club and be part of Martin’s plans. But, with his wages being so high for a Championship team, the club may look to move the player on a permanent or on a temporary basis.