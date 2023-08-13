Highlights Rotherham United's 2023/24 campaign is underway under Matt Taylor, who did a brilliant job last season to steer the club clear of relegation.

Rotherham United's 2023/24 campaign is now underway under the guidance of Matt Taylor.

Having had to deal with the blow of losing Paul Warne when he elected to go to Derby County, things were not looking particularly promising at Rotherham early on last year.

The Millers have become a well-known yo-yo club in recent years, bouncing between the second and third tiers of English football.

However, to Taylor's credit, he came in and did a brilliant job at the New York Stadium, steadying the ship and breaking that cycle. He steered Rotherham clear of relegation by six points in the end, with the club ending the Championship campaign sitting in 19th place.

That ended six straight seasons of promotion or relegation for the Millers. Taylor won eight and drew 12 of his first 37 games in charge of the club last season, but this year is his first starting the campaign as the Rotherham manager.

Since then, changes have been afoot during the off-season, with star man Chiedozie Ogbene the standout name to leave, linking up with Premier League side Luton Town after a solid campaign that saw him score eight goals and register four assists in the Championship last season.

He was joined by Wes Harding, Josh Vickers, Richard Wood, and Conor Washington through the permanent exit door, as well as Peter Kioso who headed out on loan.

It's not all doom and gloom in South Yorkshire, though. There have been some new arrivals coming through the door, too. They'll certainly be needed for a side who embark on navigating a division littered with former Premier league sides amongst other major sharks.

Cafu has joined from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer, whilst Grant Hall and goalkeeper Dillon Phillips have also signed up on free transfers after their departures from Middlesbrough and Cardiff City respectively.

Former Aston Villa youngster Andre Green has also come in on a free transfer from Slovan Bratislava. Finally, Dexter Lembikisa and Fred Onyedinma have arrived on loan from Wolves and Luton respectively to bolster their ranks.

With the new wave of incomings at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, here, we take a look at who the 10 highest-paid Rotherham players are per week, according to estimates by Capology.

10 Shane Ferguson - £3,500

The experienced utility man has been a Rotherham United player since 2021 following his release from Millwall.

He signed a three-year deal, meaning Ferguson is now entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Millers.

The 32-year-old has played 73 games for the club heading into 2023/24, operating as a left-back, left-winger, or left-wing-back in that time and underlining his versatility during his time as a Miller.

9 Viktor Johansson - £3,500

Rotherham's player of the year last season, Johansson is paid the ninth-highest weekly wage at Rotherham, on a par with Ferguson.

The 24-year-old earned plenty of plaudits for his performances last season, and has been rewarded with a call-up to the Swedish national team, although he is yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

Johansson is in the final two years of his deal with the club, giving them a decision to make on his future, as he is one of the club's best players.

8 Lee Peltier - £5,000

The veteran defender is one of three players paid £5,000 per week.

Peltier has over 500 career games as a professional, with the majority of those coming in the second tier for a wide range of different clubs.

The 36-year-old joined the club last summer on a free transfer from Middlesbrough, initially signing a one-year deal.

7 Ben Wiles - £5,000

Another of Rotherham's key men is currently paid around £5,000 per week, with the academy graduate tied with Peltier.

Wiles is closing in on 200 games for the club, having first made his debut during the 2017/18 season.

The 24-year-old is another player running out of contract, though. He has one-year remaining on his deal as well at the New York Stadium at the time of writing.

6 Cameron Humphreys - £5,000

The final player paid in the region of £5,000 per week is Humphreys.

Humphreys has two years remaining on his deal with the club following his arrival last summer from Zulte Waregem.

The centre-back featured heavily last season, making 40 appearances for the Millers. Prior to his arrival in South Yorkshire, the 24-year-old had been a part of Manchester City's youth set up.

5 Jordan Hugill - £6,000

A veteran of the Championship, Hugill had scored 56 goals from 271 games at second tier level prior to 2023/24, most of which came for Preston North End.

The striker joined Rotherham in January from Norwich City and scored five goals in 18 games last season.

The 31-year-old is the fifth highest paid player at the club, earning around £6,000 per week for Rotherham.

4 Tom Eaves - £9,615

Another vastly experienced 31-year-old striker, Eaves is supposedly earning just shy of £10,000 per week for the Millers.

He joined the club last summer from Yorkshire rivals Hull City, in what is his second stint at the New York Stadium.

3 Grant Hall - £10,000

Rotherham have three players tied on £10,000 per week, with the first of them being Hall.

The defensive giant signed for an initial loan period last summer from Middlesbrough, but has since linked up with the club on a permanent basis.

2 Sean Morrison - £10,000

In second spot, and also earning a five-figure weekly salary, is fellow veteran centre-back Sean Morrison.

The 32-year-old played most prominently for Cardiff City, whom Rotherham signed him from on a free transfer in January.

He initially signed a short-term deal in South Yorkshire, and is under contract with the Millers until 2024. Morrison has over 250 appearances at Championship level.

1 Tyler Blackett - £10,000

The final entry in this top 10, is Manchester United academy graduate Tyler Blackett.

The 29-year-old only joined Rotherham in March following his release from MLS side FC Cincinnati. Blackett has had previous spells in the EFL with Reading, Nottingham Forest, Blackpool, and Birmingham.

However, he is reportedly the highest paid player at Rotherham.