Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to remain clear of any relegation danger in the Championship this season.

The R's sat top of the table in late October, but they only narrowly avoided the drop after a disastrous second half of the campaign, with Gareth Ainsworth leading the club to safety after his arrival in February.

Ainsworth has been active in the market this summer, bringing in Ziyad Larkeche, Taylor Richards, Paul Smyth, Asmir Begovic, Morgan Fox and Jack Colback, while the Hoops managed to tie star striker Lyndon Dykes down to a new contract.

However, there have been a number of departures, including Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie, Stefan Johansen, Niko Hamalainen, Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Chris Martin, Conor Masterson and Olamide Shodipo and there could be further exits before the end of the transfer window.

As the countdown to the new season continues, we ranked the R's top 10 highest paid players.

All figures are according to Capology and it should be stressed they are an estimate.

10 Ilias Chair - £6,923 a week

It is perhaps surprising to see Chair so low down this list.

The midfielder has established himself as one of the R's key players in recent years and despite his side's struggles last season, he enjoyed another impressive year on an individual level, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Chair was included in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup, making one appearance during the tournament.

The 25-year-old was linked with Leicester City earlier this summer, but the Hoops will be desperately hoping to keep hold of their talisman.

9 Sam Field - £7,308 a week

Midfielder Field joined the R's on loan from West Bromwich Albion in February 2021 before making the move permanent that summer.

The 25-year-old scored three goals and provided two assists in 48 appearances in all competitions last season, starting every league game, while he also wore the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

Field's performances have not gone unnoticed and Premier League sides Fulham and Crystal Palace were said to be keen in January, while Leeds United and Burnley were credited with an interest earlier this summer.

8 Jimmy Dunne - £7,692 a week

Defender Dunne arrived at Loftus Road from Burnley in July 2021 and he has become a mainstay at the heart of the Hoops' defence.

Dunne scored two goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season, but he is set to miss the start of the new season after he was stretchered off with a shoulder injury in the 5-0 pre-season friendly defeat at Oxford United.

7 Kenneth Paal - £8,077 a week

Defender Paal joined the R's last summer after his departure from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Paal was one of the positives to emerge from last season as he nailed down the left-back position, scoring one goal and registering three assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old played for the Netherlands at U17 level, but he made his debut for Suriname against Nicaragua in September.

6 Chris Willock - £10,000 a week

Midfielder Willock is one of the R's most influential players.

The 25-year-old scored six goals and provided two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions last season, but all of those goals came prior to Michael Beale's departure to Rangers in November as his form declined in the second half of the campaign.

The Hoops activated their option to extend Willock's contract for a further year this summer, but despite that, he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Rangers were reportedly interested in Willock and the midfielder was said to be keen to make the switch to Ibrox, but Beale has since ruled out returning for any players from his former club.

The Evening Standard claimed last month that Middlesbrough were eyeing a move for Willock, but the R's will be incredibly reluctant to allow him to depart.

5 Jake Clarke-Salter - £10,000 a week

It has been a frustrating time for Clarke-Salter since his move to Loftus Road from Chelsea last summer.

The defender had loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham City and Coventry City before leaving Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis to join the R's, but his first year at the club has been disrupted by injury.

Clarke-Salter made just 16 appearances in all competitions last season and he will miss the start of the new campaign as he is currently sidelined after sustaining another injury during pre-season.

4 Andre Dozzell - £11,154 a week

Midfielder Dozzell joined the R's from Ipswich Town in June 2021.

The 24-year-old made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, but while he was a regular, he produced just one assist and did not get on the scoresheet throughout the campaign.

Dozzell is a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact he has featured for England at various youth levels, but Ainsworth will be keen to see his goal contribution numbers improve.

3 Albert Adomah - £12,500 a week

Winger Adomah arrived at Loftus Road in October 2020 after his release by Nottingham Forest.

The 35-year-old netted two goals in 40 appearances in all competitions last season, including scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory at Stoke City in April which secured the Hoops' Championship status.

Adomah will likely be a key player for the R's once again this season and his experience will be invaluable in the dressing room to help his side avoid another relegation battle.

2 Taylor Richards - £15,000 a week

Midfielder Richards joined the Hoops on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer before making the move permanent in May.

The 22-year-old made just 16 appearances in all competitions last season, but despite his lack of game time, the R's opted to bring him back to the club on a full-time basis.

Ainsworth described Richards as "fantastically talented" in March and he will be hoping that he can start to fulfil his potential in the year ahead after a tough start to his time at the club.

1 Lyndon Dykes - £18,000 a year

Striker Dykes is the Hoops' highest paid player.

Dykes was the R's top scorer last season with eight goals, while he also registered three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

The Scotland international has proven himself to be a threat at Championship level and he had no shortage of suitors this summer, with Millwall making a bid, while Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Burnley and Rangers were also linked, but he signed a new contract last month to keep him at Loftus Road until the summer of 2026.

Ainsworth will be delighted that Dykes has committed his future to the club and he will lead the line for the R's once again this season.