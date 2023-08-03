When clubs are relegated from the Premier League to the Championship, it is often that those three clubs will have the highest wage bills in the league.

Parachute payments are helped to fund the salaries and the drop off in television rights money, meaning that some clubs are able to hold onto their stars and even spend big when they fall into the second tier.

Norwich City are a good example of that - a few years ago they were able to keep hold of Emi Buendia and Max Aarons and when they returned to the Championship in 2022, Aarons - along with the likes of Teemu Pukki and Andrew Omobamidele - were kept in the squad and not cashed in on.

Big-money signings like Gabriel Sara were also made but the Canaries only finished in 13th position in the Championship last season - a bitter disappointment for many.

It was a bottom half finish despite having one of the largest wage bills in the league - but who are the 10 highest-paid players according to estimates by Capology? Let's take a look...

10 Gabriel Sara - £18,654

Norwich are known for being pretty shrewd with their money in the transfer market when in the Championship, but they made an exception by signing Sara last summer from Sao Paulo for an initial £6 million.

The Brazilian midfielder scored seven times in the Championship and notched a further four assists from the engine room, and despite Norwich's lowly finish he was one of the standout performers.

The likes of West Ham United and Atletico Madrid were being linked with Sara a few months ago, but it looks as though the 24-year-old will be staying put in Norfolk.

9 Christos Tzolis - £19,231

Still only 21 years of age, Tzolis has had a bit of a rough start to life at City in his first two years.

After a 16-goal season for PAOK Salonika as a teenager, the Greek winger was snapped up by the Canaries on a five-year deal, but he played just 14 times in the Premier League in 2021-22 and was subsequently loaned out before the 2022-23 campaign started to FC Twente of The Netherlands.

Tzolis did return to Carrow Road for the second half of the season after an injury and then a lack of game-time at Twente, often coming off the bench under David Wagner - he will now be looking to make an impact more often under the German.

8 Onel Hernandez - £19,500

Cuba international Hernandez has now been at Carrow Road for the best part of five years, even though he has been out on loan twice in that time to Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

Hernandez wasn't in Daniel Farke's plans the last time City were in the Premier League but after being more of an impact player under Dean Smith at the start of last season, the winger featured heavily under Wagner.

Ending the season with two goals and five league assists, Hernandez looks set to play a big part again in 2023-24.

7 Grant Hanley - £20,000

Hanley has been a model of consistency for Norwich since he signed in 2017 - although he hasn't always been a regular fixture in the starting 11 for those six years.

The Scot has been a regular for the last three years in the back-line and being the current club captain, you'd expect him to be one of the first names on the team-sheet for Wagner in the 2023-24 season.

6 Max Aarons - £22,500

It will be a shock if Aarons is still on this list by the time the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Sporting director Stuart Webber has already stated that it will be very likely that Aarons will move on this summer with less than a year to go on his contract, and there has been Premier League links to the 23-year-old this summer.

He still remains a City player though with over 200 Canaries appearances to his name and it remains to be seen if he gets a move in the near future.

5 Tim Krul - £25,000

Now 35 years of age and not first choice at Carrow Road anymore, it would be a shock if Krul was another to still be at the club by the conclusion of the transfer window.

Krul has played 169 times for Norwich but with Angus Gunn now being the number one goalkeeper for Wagner, it doesn't make much sense for the Dutchman to stay if he has offers elsewhere.

4 Angus Gunn - £25,000

Gunn is the man that took Krul's place in the starting 11 when Dean Smith was in charge last season, and he never surrendered the shirt when fully fit.

He returned to his hometown club that he spent time with at youth level back in 2021 from Southampton but initially found game-time hard to come by because of Krul - there's no such issue anymore and he's more-than proving his worth in-between the sticks.

3 Kenny McLean - £25,000

Scotland international midfielder McLean has now been at Carrow Road for five years and has rarely been out of the starting 11 in recent years if he's been fit.

McLean still has two years left on his contract at Norwich and he will likely be integral to Wagner's team yet again in the coming year.

2 Milot Rashica - £30,769

Rashica is another player that you would expect to not be on this list when September 1 arrives.

The Canaries spent €11 million in 2021 on the Kosovo international winger but after scoring just one Premier League goal in 31 appearances, he was loaned to Galatasaray.

Rashica helped Gala to win the Turkish Super Lig title and it remains to be seen if he heads back there on a permanent basis, and if he does depart then a big wage will be off the books.

1 Ben Gibson - £40,000

Gibson was signed for £8 million in 2021 from Burnley, so it's perhaps no surprise to see he's estimated to be the highest earner.

Despite being vice-captain of the club, the 30-year-old was not always a regular starter last season but appeared more under Wagner than he did Smith, and if Andrew Omobamidele is sold then he could be playing next to Hanley or Shane Duffy in defence in 2023-24.