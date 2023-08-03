Millwall will be aiming for another promotion challenge over the next season.

The Lions narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs last year after a final-day defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The loss consigned Gary Rowett’s side to an eighth place finish, missing out on the top six by just one point.

The team will be looking to go one step further and earn a place within the play-offs next year.

Competition is set to be fierce, with a number of big clubs set to battle for just three promotion places into the Premier League.

Who are the top 10 earners at Millwall this season?

A busy summer of transfer activity has seen the likes of Kevin Nisbet arrive as the marquee signing at the Den.

Here we look at the club’s top 10 earners going into the new campaign, with estimated figures courtesy of Capology…

10 Aidomo Emakhu - £6,000-a-week

Emakhu joined Millwall earlier this year following a move from Shamrock Rovers.

The 19-year-old has made just one appearance for the Lions, but has the potential to grow in importance for the London club.

Emakhu has already earned European experience in his career, featuring for Rovers in a Europa Conference League qualifying match.

He will be hoping to break into Rowett’s first team plans over the course of the coming season, especially seeing as he is already one of the club’s highest earners.

9 Tom Bradshaw - £7,500-a-week

Tom Bradshaw is destined to start for Millwall vs Middlesbrough

Bradshaw has been with Millwall on a permanent basis since 2019, joining the club from Barnsley after an initial loan spell.

He has cemented himself as a key part of Rowett’s squad, featuring over 130 times in the four years since joining the Lions.

Last season, he made a total of 41 appearances, including 38 starts, contributing 17 goals and four assists.

The Welshman was crucial to the team’s challenge for a play-off place, and will be important again over the coming campaign.

8 Shaun Hutchinson - £9,038-a-week

Hutchinson is now seven years with Millwall, joining the Championship side from Fulham in 2016.

During his time at the Den, he has become an important figure in the dressing room.

He is now one of the longer-standing members of the squad, and has made nearly 200 appearances for the club.

Hutchinson has earned himself a role as a squad leader, with the 32-year-old one of the club’s more experienced players.

This has seen him receive one of the highest wage packages the club currently has to offer.

7 Bartosz Białkowski - £9,423-a-week

The 36-year-old fell down the pecking order at Millwall last season, featuring just 10 times in the league.

His last appearance for the club came in a 2-0 loss to Sheffield United in the third round of the FA Cup last January.

He was replaced in the team by George Long, who took on the mantle of first-choice between the sticks for the second half of the previous campaign.

The Poland-native is likely to be on the bench again next season, despite being one of Millwall’s highest earners.

6 Ryan Leonard - £10,000-a-week

Leonard fell down the pecking order at Millwall last season, featuring just 17 times in the league.

Injuries did not help his situation, with the 31-year-old spending some time on the sidelines.

The experienced midfielder has been with Millwall on a permanent basis since 2019, joining the London club from Sheffield United after an initial loan spell.

He will be hoping to play a more significant role in the team in the coming year to help their push for a promotion place.

5 Duncan Watmore - £10,000-a-week

Watmore signed for Millwall in the January transfer window, earlier this year, from Middlesbrough.

The forward had fallen out of favour at Boro and so needed a change in club in order to get back to consistent game time.

His start to life at the Den saw him feature 16 times in the Championship for Rowett’s side, including six starts.

He contributed three goals and one assist, and will now be aiming to take on a more significant role in the team now that he is fully bedded into the squad after six months with the club.

4 Andreas Voglsammer - £11,000-a-week

Voglsammer joined Millwall last summer in a move from Union Berlin, becoming a key part of the side almost immediately.

The German contributed three goals and five assists for Rowett’s side, helping them fight for promotion.

He made 41 appearances in the league, but only 27 starts, so will be aiming to have a greater impact over the next 12 months.

The German was a big arrival at the Den, earning him one of the best wages the club currently has to offer.

3 Jake Cooper - £11,539-a-week

Cooper is one of the most experienced players in the Millwall squad, having made over 280 appearances for the club.

The 28-year-old is well regarded by fans, having been a key part of the side since 2017.

He signed for the club from Reading after an initial loan spell with the Lions.

Cooper was the only Millwall player to feature in every league game last season, even contributing three goals and three assists from defence.

2 George Saville - £11,923-a-week

Saville is another important figure at Millwall, having featured 42 times in the league last season.

The midfielder has been with the Lions since 2021, joining from Middlesbrough after previously leaving the London club for Boro in 2019.

Between his four stints at the Den, he has made over 130 appearances for the club.

1 Zian Flemming - £15,000-a-week

Flemming arrived from Fortuna Sittard in the summer of 2022 and has cemented himself as the team’s talisman.

The Dutchman featured 43 times in the league in his debut campaign for the club, contributing an impressive 15 goals and three assists.

Should he remain at the Den beyond this transfer window, he will be seen as the key man to help the club challenge for a promotion place.

However, speculation over his future means that nothing will be certain until the 1 September deadline passes in the next few weeks.