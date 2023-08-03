Middlesbrough are expected to be challenging for promotion in the 2023/24 Championship season.

Boro’s campaign completely turned on its head once Michael Carrick arrived, but their amazing run of form came crashing to a halt as they were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Carrick's side are expected by many to bounce back and challenge towards the top of the division in this new campaign.

The 42-year-old is doing everything he can to help them achieve that by being active in the market this summer, bringing in Alex Gilbert, Rav van den Berg, Tom Glover, Morgan Rogers, Sammy Silvera, Seny Dieng, and Jamie Jones.

While the club has also seen some players leave the Riverside Stadium, such as Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, and Joe Lumley. While Carrick has also seen Cameron Archer, Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles, and Aaron Ramsey all leave after their loan spells.

There have been numerous changes at Middlesbrough, and more are expected, which could have an impact on the club’s wage bill for the 2023/24 season.

Who are Middlesbrough’s top 10 highest earners?

Here at Football League World, we have ranked Middlesbrough’s top 10 highest paid players, using Capology and we must stress this is an estimate.

10 Riley McGree - £9,423k-a-week

McGree is the 10th highest earner at Middlesbrough Football Club, as he is on a weekly wage of £9,423, which equals £490,000 a year.

McGree has been at the Riverside Stadium since January 2022, and in his 18 months at the club, he has been an important member. Last season, the Australian was crucial in Carrick’s side, playing 34 times in the Championship.

McGree is expected to be relied upon again this season, especially when the club has lost Giles and Ramsey, who were two creative players.

9 Tommy Smith - £10k-a-week

Next on the list is Boro defender Tommy Smith, who is on a weekly wage of £10,000, which adds up to £520,000 a year.

The 31-year-old joined Boro last summer from Stoke City on a free transfer, and in his first season at the club, Smith featured predominantly.

Smith is likely going to play an important part in the new season, despite the new arrivals.

8 Darragh Lenihan - £10,192-a-week

Defender Darragh Lenihan signed for Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022, joining on a four-year contract.

That contract sees him earn £10,192 a week, which means he earns £530,000 a year while playing for Boro. The 29-year-old has performed very well in the Championship for a number of seasons now, and Carrick will be keen for him to do so again this season.

7 Matt Clarke - £13,077-a-week

Lenihan’s possible defensive partner, Matt Clarke, is next on the list, as he earns a weekly wage of £13,077 and therefore receives £680,000 a year.

Clarke signed for Boro on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, but an injury he sustained meant he only appeared six times for the club in the whole campaign.

The 26-year-old is back to fitness and is expected to be a part of Carrick’s squad in the Championship.

6 Marcus Forss - £14,038-a-week

Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss is the sixth-highest paid player at the club, and this may not surprise many given he joined from a Premier League club.

The Finland international is another player who joined the club last summer, signing a four-year contract that sees him earn £14,038 a week and £730,000 in total in a year.

The forward had a solid first season at Boro, chipping in with 10 goals, but Carrick is likely going to want more from the 24-year-old this season.

5 Matt Crooks - £15k-a-week

Making it into the top five for the highest-paid players is attacker Matt Crooks, who earns £15,000 a week, as estimated by Capology.

The 29-year-old is embarking on his third season with Middlesbrough, and he will be looking to add to the 17 goals he has scored in the past two seasons combined.

4 Paddy McNair – £20k-a-week

Middlesbrough’s fourth-highest earner, as estimated by Capology, is versatile player Paddy McNair.

McNair is on a weekly wage of £20,000 a week, which means he breaks the one million mark a year, £1,040,000.

However, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding McNair’s future at the Riverside Stadium, as a host of teams from England and abroad are interested in his services.

3 Chuba Akpom - £22,500-a-week

It may surprise many Middlesbrough fans to see that their talisman from last season isn’t their highest earner at their club.

The 27-year-old makes it into the club’s top three but just falls short of their highest earner, as he earns a weekly wage of £22,500 and a year's salary of £1,170,000.

Akpom is in the final 12 months of his contract at the club, and it is unclear what his future holds, but if he does stay with Boro and signs a new deal, you may expect this wage to significantly increase.

2 Jonny Howson - £25k-a-week

Middlesbrough’s captain and leader on and off the pitch, Jonny Howson, is the club’s joint highest earner.

The experienced pro is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £25,000, which means he gets a total of £1,300,000 a year.

The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium, and it may be his final year at the club, but even at his age, he will be expected to play a very important role in Carrick’s new-look team.

1 Martin Payero - £25k-a-week

Alongside Howson, Martin Payero is Middlesbrough’s highest earner at the club, as estimated by Capology.

The Argentine is said to be on a weekly wage of £25,000 a week, which sees him earn the same total as Howson in a year.

The 24-year-old joined Boro in August 2021 and played 18 times in his first season in England, but in the 2022/23 season he spent it on loan back in his homeland.

It is unclear if Payero has a future under Carrick, but if he does, he could stay the club’s highest earner.