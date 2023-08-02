Leicester City will hope the 2023/24 season is one to remember for all the right reasons, as they have ambitions to return to the Premier League.

The Foxes are in the Championship after a long period in England’s top flight, competing with some of the biggest teams in Europe.

A disastrous season last time out means the club faces a new task ahead of them as they bid to end the spell that seems to leave teams relegated from the Premier League unable to bounce back straight away.

The Foxes have a new manager in charge, former Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca, and he will know he has a big task ahead of him as he’s already lost key first-team players.

However, this will be seen as a fresh start for many of the people involved with the football club, and the hope is that by the end of May they can once again call themselves a Premier League team.

Leicester come into the Championship with a very big wage bill, as they have several players on Premier League wages. Leicester have had some big-name players come through the doors at the King Power Stadium, so the relegation to the Championship could be costly when it comes to what they are forking out in wages.

Who are Leicester City's top 10 highest earners?

Here, with that said, we have used Capology and got an estimated look at Leicester City’s top 10 highest earners at the club.

10 Wout Faes - £50k-a-week

Leicester City defender Wout Faes makes the top 10 for the club’s highest earners, with the defender on a weekly wage of £50,000, as estimated by Capology.

The Belgian joined the Foxes from Stade Reims in the summer of 2022 and was a key part of the club last season, playing 31 times in the Premier League.

9 Timothy Castagne - £65k-a-week

Timothy Castagne is another defender for Leicester, and he also makes the top 10 for the club’s highest earners.

Castagne joined the club from Atalanta in 2020, and he signed a contract that seems to make him earn £65,000 a week, as estimated by Capology.

The defender has been linked with several teams since Leicester’s relegation, but If he were to remain at the club, he would be a big earner in the Championship.

8 Jannik Vestergaard - £70k-a-week

The eighth-highest paid player at Leicester City is yet again another defender, with Jannik Vestergaard earning an estimated £70,000 a week.

The Denmark international has been at the King Power Stadium since August 2021, when he joined from Southampton.

7 Dennis Praet - £75k-a-week

Midfielder Dennis Praet makes it onto the top 10 highest earners list, as he is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £75,000.

Praet has been with Leicester for four years now, and despite spending a season away from the club, he is closing in on 100 appearances for the Foxes.

6 Wilfred Ndidi - £75k-a-week

Wilfred Ndidi could leave Leicester City this summer

Another player who is recognised as a big earner at the football club is midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who, alongside Praet, is believed to earn £75,000 a week.

Ndidi is currently one of the club’s longest-serving players and has been instrumental in their recent success. The midfielder is a handful of games away from reaching 250 appearances for the Foxes.

Ndidi is a player that has attracted transfer interest, which won’t surprise many football fans, but with these hefty wages, he may have to remain with the Foxes.

5 Patson Daka - £75k-a-week

The final player to be on an estimated weekly wage of £75,000 is striker Patson Daka.

The 24-year-old has just finished his second season at the King Power Stadium, and it was one where the forward managed to earn a regular starting berth in the team.

As he is still under contract, it is likely Daka is going to have a big part to play in Leicester’s campaign in the Championship.

4 Ricardo Pereira - £80k-a-week

The fourth-highest earner at the club is right-back Ricardo Pereira, who joined from FC Porto in 2018 with a big reputation.

According to Capology, Pereira is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £80,000, along with other Leicester first-team players.

The defender has been an important member of the Leicester team during his years at the club, but recent injuries have altered his importance.

The 29-year-old will hope that can change this season if he remains with the Foxes.

3 Boubakary Soumare - £80k-a-week

Joining Pereira on £80,000 a week is midfielder Boubakary Soumare, as estimated by Capology.

The 24-year-old joined from French side Lille in the summer of 2021, but his time in England hasn’t gone as smoothly.

Soumare has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the Leicester City squad, but maybe with a new manager in the dugout, Soumare will get a chance to show what he is all about.

2 Kelechi Iheanacho - £80k-a-week

The club’s joint second-highest earner is striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigerian international is said to be on a weekly wage of £80,000, alongside the other players just previously mentioned.

Iheanacho joined Leicester with a growing reputation after his goalscoring exploits at Manchester City, so it may not surprise many that he has a big weekly wage.

The 26-year-old has played over 200 times for the club and currently has 55 goals to his name, a tally he will want to add to if he remains with Leicester City.

1 Jamie Vardy - £140k-a-week

It may come as no surprise to Leicester City fans and fans from other teams to see that striker Jamie Vardy is currently the club’s highest earner.

The veteran striker is on an estimated weekly wage of £140,000, according to Capology. The 36-year-old signed a contract extension in 2022, which will likely see his weekly wage increase from whatever it was previously.

Vardy has been crucial to the Foxes recent trophy success, with his scoring exploits in their Premier League title-winning campaign never forgotten.

He may be coming to the later end of his career now, but as long as he remains at the King Power Stadium, he will hope he can do what he can to help Leicester be successful.