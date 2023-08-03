Leeds United are widely expected to challenge for promotion in the Championship next season.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season after an incredibly turbulent campaign, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all failing to turn their fortunes around.

There have been a number of changes at Elland Road this summer, with 49ers Enterprises completing a full takeover of the club and the appointment of Daniel Farke, who won the Championship title on two occasions with Norwich City, as manager.

Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow have arrived at the club, but the main focus of the summer has been outgoings, with a number of players departing.

Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles were released, while Tyler Roberts, Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Max Wober have all left either on loan or for a fraction of the price the club paid for them.

The future of a host of other key players remains uncertain, including Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Willy Gnonto and the club will demand significant fees for their prized assets after the lack of income received so far.

Leeds get their season underway at home to Cardiff City on Sunday and as the countdown to the new season continues, we ranked the Whites' top 10 highest paid players.

All figures are according to Capology and it should be stressed that they are an estimate and have not been verified.

10 Helder Costa - £32,500-a-week

Costa earns £32,500 a week and £1,690,000 a year.

The 29-year-old signed for the Whites in July 2019 initially on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and he played an integral role in their promotion to the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa, scoring five goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.

He made the move permanent the following summer for £16 million, but Costa has fallen out of favour at Elland Road in recent years and he has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Valencia and Al-Ittihad.

Costa is a two-time Championship promotion winner having also achieved the feat with Wolves in 2018, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he has no future in West Yorkshire.

9 Stuart Dallas - £45,000-a-week

Dallas receives £45,000 a week and £2,340,000 a year.

The Northern Ireland international has spent the last eight years at Elland Road, but he suffered a serious knee injury last April which kept him out for the entirety of last season.

Dallas has not featured in pre-season and seems to be some way off a return, but there is no doubt he will be a huge asset once he does make his comeback.

8 Pascal Struijk - £50,000-a-week

Struijk earns £50,000 a week and £2,600,000 a year.

The 23-year-old joined the Whites academy from Ajax in 2018 and he has established himself as a regular in the first-team since making his debut in December 2019.

Struijk scored two goals and provided one assist in 31 appearances in all competitions last season and he signed a new long-term contract in December to keep him at the club until summer 2027.

The defender has been linked with a move to Belgian side Club Brugge this summer, but Farke will likely be keen to keep hold of him.

7 Daniel James - £50,000-a-week

Like Struijk, James is also paid £50,000 a week and £2,600,000 a year.

After a long-running transfer saga, James finally joined the Whites from Manchester United in August 2021 for a reported fee of £25 million.

The Welsh international spent last season on loan at Fulham, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions to help the Cottagers to a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Wales manager Rob Page has urged James to leave Elland Road this summer, claiming the 25-year-old is good enough to remain in the top flight, but it remains to be seen whether he will be on the move before the closure of the transfer window.

6 Tyler Adams - £50,000-a-week

Adams is next on the list, earning £55,000 a week and £2,860,000 a year.

The 24-year-old arrived at Elland Road from RB Leipzig last summer for a fee of £20 million and he impressed in his first season at the club, making 26 appearances in all competitions, while he was also included in the USA squad for last year's World Cup.

Adams has no shortage of suitors this summer, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest among the clubs said to be interested.

5 Junior Firpo - £60,000-a-week

Firpo receives £60,000 a week and £3,120,000.

The 26-year-old joined the Whites from Spanish giants Barcelona in July 2021 for a fee of £12.8 million.

Firpo scored two goals in 24 appearances last season, but he is another player who could be heading for the exit door this summer as he has been linked with a move to Real Betis.

4 Luis Sinisterra - £65,000-a-week

Sinisterra earns £65,000 a week and £3,380,000 a year.

The 24-year-old cost the Whites £24 million when he signed from Feyenoord last summer and he scored seven goals and provided one assist in 22 appearances in all competitions, finishing as the club's second-highest goalscorer behind Rodrigo despite an injury-disrupted campaign.

Sinisterra has performed well during pre-season and if he remains at the club, he could be one of the most exciting players in the Championship next season.

3 Georginio Rutter - £70,000-a-week

Rutter is paid £70,000 a week and £3,640,000 a year.

The 21-year-old became the club's record signing when he arrived from Hoffenheim for a fee rising to £36 million in January, with Marsch bringing the striker in just a week before being sacked.

It has not worked out for Rutter in West Yorkshire so far and he registered just one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions following his big-money move, with many of his minutes coming from the bench.

2 Patrick Bamford - £70,000-a-week

Like Rutter, Bamford also earns £70,000 a week and £3,640,000 a year.

Bamford joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in July 2018 for a fee of £7 million, rising to £10 million.

The striker made an outstanding impact at the club and his goals helped fire the Whites into the Premier League in 2020.

His prolific form continued in the top flight and after scoring 17 goals in the 2020-21 season, he was called up to the England squad for the first time in August 2021, making his debut against Andorra the following month.

But after an injury-hit 2021-22 campaign, Bamford has struggled to rediscover his form and he netted just six goals in 31 appearances in all competitions last season, with only four of those coming in the league.

The Daily Mail claimed last month that Bamford is "ready to leave" Elland Road and the club are certainly facing a big decision on his future.

1 Jack Harrison - £90,000-a-week

At the top of the list is Harrison, who receives £90,000 a week and £4,680,000 a year.

After three successful seasons on loan with the club from Manchester City, the Whites brought Harrison to Elland Road on a permanent basis in July 2021 for a fee of £11 million.

Despite his side's relegation last season, Harrison enjoyed another excellent campaign on an individual level, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Harrison came close to making a £22 million move to Leicester City in January and even had a medical at the Foxes' training ground before the deal collapsed, but he signed a new five-year deal to keep him at Elland Road until summer 2028 in April.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Everton, West Ham United and Aston Villa this summer, but Farke will surely be desperate to retain him.