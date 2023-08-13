Highlights Ipswich Town has returned to the Championship after four years in League One, thanks to significant investment from Gamechanger 20 Ltd.

The top earners in manager Kieran McKenna's squad for the 2023-24 season include Christian Walton, Dominic Ball, and Marcus Harness.

Players like Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, and Leif Davis will be key contributors in Ipswich's campaign, while George Hirst will be under pressure to deliver after a less successful spell in the Championship.

It took them four years to get out of League One, but Ipswich Town are finally a Championship club once again.

The journey was painstaking for the Tractor Boys but after several managers couldn't live up to the expectation, Kieran McKenna is taking the Suffolk outfit on an exciting journey.

Since their 2021 takeover, Gamechanger 20 Ltd have invested significant sums into the Town playing squad and infrastructure, and along with the hire of Evans it was their money and the players brought in that led the club to promotion earlier in 2023.

But who are the highest paid players in McKenna's squad in the 2023-24 season?

As per ESTIMATES made by Capology, let's take a look at the top 10 earners at Portman Road...

10 Christian Walton - £5,962

Having been around the EFL for a long time on loan deals to a total of seven different clubs, Walton finally found a permanent home away from Brighton in 2022 at Portman Road.

The towering stopper was loaned in for the 2021-22 season by Paul Cook and was immediately installed as first-choice by Paul Cook over Vaclav Hladky, and he has not lost the shirt since.

Walton signed permanently for Town in January 2022 and kept 23 clean sheets in 46 league matches last season as they won promotion, and you'd imagine that he will get a contract extension with a wage rise soon enough.

9 Dominic Ball - £6,154

Ball had plenty of experience at Championship level with Queens Park Rangers before dropping down to League One with Ipswich last year, adding competition in midfield and at right-back.

He had a turbulent debut year at Portman Road though as he was out for a long time with a knee injury and wasn't a starter before and after it, and it looks like the 28-year-old is only being considered as a squad player for McKenna going forwards.

8 Marcus Harness - £6,346

Harness was a significant signing from Portsmouth last summer as Ipswich were raiding a perceived promotion rival to the tune of £750,000 for one of League One's better attacking players.

He was important in the first half of 2022-23 but the second half of the campaign saw him take a back seat due to a system change by McKenna, with Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead all ahead of him in the pecking order in an attacking midfield trio.

Harness could very well make an impact in the Championship for Ipswich in 2023-24, but he will likely not be a regular starter.

7 Vaclav Hladky - £6,346

Salford City pulled off a coup in League Two in 2020 to land Hladky from St Mirren in Scotland, and after one year at the Ammies where he was named in the Team of the Year and won the Golden Glove, it was no surprise to see a bigger club in the form of Ipswich sign him.

The Czech stopper was expected to be first-choice at Ipswich, but the later arrival of Christian Walton meant he was shifted to second-choice in-between the sticks after just league matches and when Walton had returned from an injury, he was permanently on the bench.

Hladky played just 24 times in his first two seasons with Town and it doesn't look as though he is going to usurp Walton anytime soon - he will be paid handsomely though to compete with him.

6 Freddie Ladapo - £7,308

A regular goalscorer in League One, Ladapo was snapped up by Ipswich on a free transfer last summer, dropping down a division after being promoted with Rotherham to join the Tractor Boys.

Ladapo scored 21 times in all competitions for Town in his debut year with the club and he will be looking to pick up where he left off in 2023-24 under McKenna, with George Hirst to compete with for a starting spot.

5 Conor Chaplin - £7,500

When signing for Ipswich in 2021 from Barnsley for £750,000, it perhaps wasn't expected that two years later Chaplin would win League One's Golden Boot playing as a number 10.

Chaplin has always been a creative threat but after scoring nine times and notching three assists in League One in his debut year, the 26-year-old really stepped it up last year with 26 goals and five assists, with three FA Cup goals taking his overall tally up to 29 for the campaign.

He now has to step up to the Championship but there's every reason to believe he will, and having signed a new contract over the summer it wouldn't be a surprise if his new wage is above what is estimated.

4 George Edmundson - £8,846

Arriving from Rangers two years ago, Edmundson was always going to command a decent wage having moved from a Scottish giant, and he will be looking to make up for lost time after an injury-hit 2022-23 season.

The centre-back saw his season end early in February with just 25 matches played in all competitions as he missed the entire run-in for promotion, but there's no denying his talent when he is fit and available.

3 Leif Davis - £9,423

Ipswich needed a creative presence down the left last summer to match Wes Burns' exploits on the right, and they certainly found the perfect fit in Davis.

Town paid over £1 million to Leeds for Davis and with three goals scored and 14 assists notched, the 23-year-old certainly repaid the club handsomely.

Davis will now have to step up another level in the Championship, but he was an incredibly smart investment by the Suffolk side and he will be being paid handsomely.

2 Samy Morsy - £12,308

With Championship experience in abundance for Wigan and Middlesbrough, it was a surprise when Paul Cook was able to land one of his favourites in Morsy late on in the summer 2021 transfer window.

The Egypt international midfielder has led by example for the last couple of years in the engine room for Town and whilst he's still yellow carded on a regular basis, he is one of the hardest working, toughest tackling midfielders you will find at the level.

At the age of 31, Morsy is still one of Ipswich's most reliable and consistent players and if his estimated wage is true, then it is money well spent.

1 George Hirst - £17,115

Hirst had a lofty reputation as a youngster with Sheffield Wednesday, especially with his dad being a former England international forward, but so far he's failed to live up to his potential.

Championship loan spells with Rotherham and Blackburn failed to produce a goal in 40 appearances, but his League One stints with Portsmouth and Town have been more beneficial.

After scoring seven times in the second half of last season, Hirst has become a permanent Tractor Boy for £1.5 million from Leicester - and it will be telling if he is able to finally deliver the goods in the second tier after years of trying.