Huddersfield Town will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship this season.

The Terriers narrowly avoided relegation last season after a turbulent campaign which saw Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham dismissed, with Neil Warnock leading the club to safety after his appointment in February.

Warnock has agreed to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium for another year and he will be keen to ensure his side remain clear of the drop zone this time around.

There have been a number of departures at the club this summer, with the likes of Rolando Aarons, Romoney Critchlow, Matty Daly, Danny Grant, Florian Kamberi, Ryan Schofield, Tomas Vaclik, Duane Holmes, Will Boyle, Etienne Camara and Nicholas Bilokapic among those to move on.

Incomings have been limited so far, but Warnock will be hoping to be provided with funds by new owner Kevin M. Nagle before the closure of the transfer window.

As the new season gets underway, we ranked Town's top 10 highest paid players.

All figures are according to Capology and it should be stressed they are an estimate and have not been verified.

10 Lee Nicholls - £8,269 a week

Goalkeeper Nicholls has starred between the sticks for the Terriers since his move from Milton Keynes Dons in 2021 and he will play a key role once again this season.

Nicholls was linked with a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town earlier this summer, but after the Hatters signed Blackburn Rovers' Thomas Kaminski, the 30-year-old looks set to remain in West Yorkshire.

9 Matty Pearson - £8,269 a week

After missing much the first half of last season with a foot injury, Pearson played an integral part in the Terriers' survival after his return.

Pearson added solidity and resilience to the heart of the defence and he proved to be a surprise goal threat, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 18 appearances.

8 Josh Ruffels - £8,500 a week

Ruffels was initially released by Town this summer, but he signed a new two-year contract to keep him at the club until summer 2025 after Warnock agreed to stay on as manager.

The 29-year-old offers useful versatility with his ability to play in defence or midfield, but he has primarily featured at left-back for the Terriers.

7 Josh Koroma - £8,500 per week

Winger Koroma also put pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium this summer.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with Portsmouth, but after his return to West Yorkshire in January, he played a crucial role to help Town secure safety.

After his strong end to last season, Koroma will be hoping to kick on this campaign.

6 David Kasumu - £9,423 a week

Midfielder Kasumu joined the Terriers from MK Dons last summer.

The 23-year-old was a regular for Town last season, registering one assist in 34 appearances in all competitions, but he is currently sidelined after picking up an injury in the final pre-season friendly against Heerenveen and he is expected to be out for several weeks.

5 Jordan Rhodes - £10,962 a week

It has been a tough time for striker Rhodes since his return to the John Smith Stadium for a second spell in 2021.

Rhodes scored six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, but his minutes became limited over the course of the campaign and he featured just four times following Warnock's arrival in February.

The 33-year-old has been moved from the number nine to the number 19 shirt this campaign, suggesting he is not part of Warnock's plans and he has been linked with a move to League One side Derby County.

4 Jack Rudoni - £11,923 a week

Midfielder Rudoni enjoyed an impressive debut season at the club following his move from AFC Wimbledon last summer.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and provided five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, featuring in every game for the Terriers and he earned high praise from Warnock.

"He’s one of the best young players I’ve ever had. I hope you’ve got a sell-on clause for him! I think he’ll go to the very top. He’s a fabulous boy," Warnock told AFC Wimbledon's official website in May.

"He is going to need to slow down a little bit when he’s got an opportunity in front of goal, he snatches at chances a little bit, otherwise he would have had 10 goals whilst I was there.

"His energy, drive and willingness to learn all the time will take him far. He’s a credit to his family and Wimbledon’s academy. I’m looking forward to seeing him go to the top over the next few years."

3 Connor Mahoney - £17,115 a week

Mahoney has struggled for game time since his arrival at the club from Millwall last summer.

The 26-year-old, who has previously had spells with Accrington Stanley, Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Barnsley and Birmingham City, made just 10 appearances in all competitions last season and he was not included in a matchday squad under Warnock.

Given his high wages, Town could look to move Mahoney on before the end of the transfer window.

2 Jonathan Hogg - £18,462 a week

Midfielder Hogg has been with the Terriers for over 10 years after joining from Watford in July 2013.

The 34-year-old was appointed as Town captain by Carlos Corberan in 2021 and he was a regular once again last season, registering one assist in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Hogg's leadership qualities are invaluable to the Terriers in the dressing room and his experience will be key to helping Warnock's side avoid another relegation battle this campaign.

1 Danny Ward - £22,500 a week

Striker Ward is Town's highest paid player.

The 32-year-old had been linked with a return to former club Bolton Wanderers this summer, but he signed a new two-year deal with the Terriers, with Warnock revealing his delight at securing Ward's future.

"I’m delighted that Danny has signed this extension to his contract," Warnock told the club's official website in June.

"I’ve always enjoyed working with him, we have a great relationship together and I know he’ll continue to give everything next season as we try and climb higher up the table.

"I’m personally delighted having recently committed to the Club full-time again myself, as Danny is one of the pieces of the jigsaw that I really wanted to get in place and get over the line."

Ward scored 14 goals in the 2021-22 season as Town reached the play-off final, but he netted just five times in 36 appearances last term, so Warnock will be keen to see that return improve in the year ahead.