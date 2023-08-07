Highlights Matty Godden has been a value for money signing for Coventry, scoring goals consistently since his arrival from Peterborough United.

Ben Wilson established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Coventry after initially playing second fiddle to Marko Marosi.

Gustavo Hamer has been a valuable player for Coventry, contributing both goals and assists, and could secure a big move with his talent.

There has been somewhat of an overhaul at Coventry City this summer, which has all stemmed from the departure of talisman VIktor Gyokeres.

The Sky Blues' Swedish talisman was sold for a club-record £20 million to Sporting CP and owner Doug King has certainly been re-investing the money made from his departure.

Coventry were just a penalty shootout away in May from returning to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, but they lost out to Luton Town at Wembley and unfortunately for Mark Robins' side it will be another year in the Championship.

But who is getting paid the most per week out of his squad? Let's take a look at the top 10 best-paid players at the CBS Arena per week, according to ESTIMATES by Capology.

10 Matty Godden - £4,038

Since arriving from Peterborough United in 2019, Godden has had a good record in-front of goal for Coventry.

Cov spent £750,000 on the striker and he immediately re-paid the club with 14 League One goals in 26 matches to help them get back to the Championship, and he's since scored 26 goals in the second tier.

At the age of 32, time will tell as to how long Godden will have left at Championship level, but he has certainly been value for money both transfer fee wise and wages too.

9 Ben Wilson - £4,500

Wilson didn't arrive at Coventry in 2019 as a first-choice goalkeeper, but he certainly ended up establishing himself over time.

He had to play second fiddle to Marko Marosi initially and then after getting his chance in the Championship, Wilson was then again bumped into second choice in favour of Simon Moore.

After three matches of the 2022-23 season, Wilson took back his spot in-between the sticks at the CBS Arena and with 20 clean sheets in 43 appearances ended up winning the Golden Glove award - he even scored a late equaliser against Blackburn last season!

8 Fabio Tavares - £5,000

Tavares arrived in 2021 to Coventry as a player with promise, having played 26 times for Rochdale in League One.

It took the Portuguese forward a while to get a breakthrough under Robins, but he took his chance in the second half of the 2021-22 season with seven substitute appearances and a fantastic first ever Cov goal against Preston North End.

He was rewarded with a new extended contract last summer until 2025 but he ruptured his achilles in an FA Cup clash with Wrexham in January, ending his season abruptly and it remains to be seen how he comes back from such a setback.

7 Jamie Allen - £5,000

Allen was another bargain buy in Coventry's League One days, arriving from Burton Albion in 2019 for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder had to bide his time for game-time in his debut season and even in 2020-21 when the Sky Blues made it to the Championship, Allen was in an out of Mark Robins' starting 11.

He has been more of a key figure in the past two years though and the 28-year-old had his best season for City last year when he scored seven times in a more advanced midfield role.

6 Gustavo Hamer - £6,538

Gyokeres may be Coventry's most successful signing in recent years for the goals he scored and the profit he made the club, but Hamer has to be a close second.

Cov spent over £1 million on the Dutchman from PEC Zwolle in 2020 upon their return to the Championship, and he has been worth his weight in gold to the Sky Blues.

It is true that Hamer has at times been ill-disciplined and two early season red cards in 2022-23 could have derailed his campaign early, but he knuckled down to score 12 times and assist a further 11 goals to help Cov to the play-off final - one in which he scored in.

With 12 months remaining on his contract, Hamer could secure himself a big move and be off this list soon as he has the talent to be playing in a big league, and it is hard to believe that he is only on just over an estimated £6,500 per week.

5 Ben Sheaf - £7,500

With no future at Arsenal, Coventry somewhat picked Sheaf off the scrap-heap at the Emirates Stadium and have developed him into one a solid and dependable Championship midfielder.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Sheaf has racked up 107 appearances for City since joining - initially on loan - in 2020, and is an important part of Robins' starting 11 at the base of his midfield and is estimated to be paid like a key player.

4 Jake Bidwell - £9,321

Bidwell signed for Cov in January 2022 in a mid-season free transfer deal, bringing a wealth of Championship experience with him from Brentford, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea.

The 30-year-old played in all-but one match in Coventry's 2022-23 league season on their run to the play-off final, assisting four times on his way.

With new wide players on the left brought in though for 2023-24, it remains to be seen if Bidwell will feature just as much going forward but he's certainly thought to be among the top earners.

3 Callum O'Hare - £10,000

It says a lot about the job Robins did at Coventry last season considering he was missing perhaps his most creative player in the form of O'Hare for much of the season.

A hamstring injury ruled the attacking midfielder out for around three months, and then after playing just 11 Championship matches - assisting three goals in that time - an ACL injury ruled the 25-year-old out for the rest of the season.

Big things are expected of O'Hare though when he's fully fit and ready to return, and he's thought to be one of the top earners at the CBS Arena.

2 Kasey Palmer - £10,000

Considering his lack of game-time in the years prior with Bristol City, it was surprising that Coventry took a punt on Palmer last summer.

The one-time Jamaica international has always had a reputation since his Chelsea days as a flair player but has never really been able to find his level on a consistent basis.

Whilst not a starter every week, Palmer has made a decent impact at Coventry and in his debut year scored four times before missing the final two months of the regular season through injury, returning for the play-off final at Wembley.

1 Ellis Simms - £15,000

One of the strikers that Coventry have replaced Gyokeres with, Simms comes in with an exciting reputation and a good goalscoring record.

With the initial fee being £3.5 million to sign him from Everton - in a deal that could potentially rise to £8 million - there has been a big outlay on the 22-year-old in the hope that he will bring the goals to fire the Sky Blues to the Premier League.

Cov have spent big on Simms and he will be on a wage that signifies that - hence the £15,000 per week estimate.