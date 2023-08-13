Highlights Blackburn Rovers had a strong start to the Championship season, winning their opening game against West Brom.

Blackburn Rovers got off to a good start to the new Championship season.

A 2-1 win in their opening game over West Brom gave Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side points on the board to get things underway in the league.

It has been a difficult summer at Ewood Park, with multiple key players departing Rovers in between seasons.

Arrivals have been slow to join the club, with only a few fresh faces signing for the Lancashire team.

With the transfer deadline day looming, Blackburn will be hoping to add some further new players to their squad by 1 September.

A seventh place finish last year saw the team fall just short of earning a play-off place, with only goal difference separating themselves from a top six finish.

So Tomasson’s side will be aiming to go one step further and earn a shot at Premier League promotion come the end of the regular campaign.

Who are the highest earners at Blackburn Rovers?

The new season has seen a new pecking order emerge in the Blackburn wage bill.

Here we look at who the top 10 earners are at Ewood Park, according to estimated figures from Capology…

10 Lewis Travis - £3,452-a-week

Travis has come through the ranks at Blackburn to cement himself as a key player at the club.

The midfielder featured 42 times in the league last year and earned a starting role in the win over the Baggies.

The 25-year-old could be a crucial factor in Blackburn having a positive campaign over the next year.

9 Hayden Carter - £7,500-a-week

Carter is another player that was promoted from the Blackburn youth academy, becoming an important part of the club in the process.

He really cemented himself as a useful member of the first team squad under Tomasson, featuring 30 times in the league last year.

The 23-year-old started in the win over Carlos Corberan’s side last weekend and will likely feature consistently throughout the term.

8 Aynsley Pears - £7,500-a-week

Pears earned a chance in the team last season when Thomas Kaminski picked up an injury.

Pears’ performances earned him the nod to become the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

This has led to Kaminski’s departure this summer, signing for Luton Town, which has further strengthened the 25-year-old’s position within Tomasson’s squad.

7 Ryan Hedges - £7,500-a-week

Hedges contributed four goals and four assists to Blackburn’s seventh place finish last year.

The Welshman featured 43 times in the league, although made only 27 starts.

He has been an important figure at Rovers since the arrival of Tomasson last summer and will be hoping to become a prominent presence in the starting lineup going forward.

The 28-year-old has been at Blackburn since 2022, having signed from Aberdeen in the January transfer window under Tony Mowbray.

6 Joe Rankin-Costello - £8,500-a-week

Rankin-Costello has come through the academy at Blackburn, with this highlighting the importance of a strong youth system at this level.

The 24-year-old has proven a really solid squad player over the years, featuring 24 times in the league last year.

The defender contributed two goals and three assists as Tomasson’s side finished seventh in the table.

He will be aiming to help Blackburn go one step further in their promotion pursuit this campaign by becoming an even more important figure in the team.

5 Harry Pickering - £9,615-a-week

Pickering came through the ranks at Crewe Alexandra before signing for Blackburn in the summer of 2021.

The 24-year-old has become a mainstay in the side over the last couple of seasons, featuring 40 times for the side in 2022-23.

He contributed one goal and two assists to the club’s seventh place finish.

Pickering will be aiming to take on greater leadership responsibilities within the team now that he has become one of the highest earners at Ewood Park.

The defender featured in all 90 minutes in the side’s opening day clash with West Brom, playing a big role in earning all three points.

4 Callum Brittain - £10,000-a-week

Brittain signed for Blackburn last summer in a move from the recently relegated Barnsley.

The full back only made 15 starts in Tomasson’s side, featuring a further 12 times off the bench.

Considering how highly he is placed on this list, he will be hoping to compete more regularly in the side going forward.

Brittain has competed for promotion before elsewhere, being a key player in the Tykes’ top six finish in 2021.

He will be looking to repeat that feat again during his time at Ewood Park.

3 Sammie Szmodics - £14,231-a-week

Szmodics proved an important part of the team under Tomasson last year, contributing five goals and two assists.

The Ireland international helped the side significantly in their run to seventh in the table, as well as their FA Cup quarter final qualification.

Szmodics scored in the defeat to Sheffield United that would’ve seen them reach the semis had they won.

His goal gave Rovers a 2-1 lead, but they eventually fell to a 3-2 loss following two late goals from Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

2 Sam Gallagher - £14,423-a-week

Gallagher was one of the team’s top scorers last year, bagging eight goals as well as two assists in the Championship.

The forward proved a capable secondary attacking option behind Ben Brereton Diaz, who led the way in the goal scoring charts for the team.

In the Chile international’s absence, Gallagher may be tasked with becoming the main man to lead the line for Rovers this season.

The 27-year-old has been with Blackburn since 2019, joining the club from Southampton.

1 Dominic Hyam - £16,923-a-week

Hyam is now the best paid player at Blackburn following the departure of George Hirst, who was previously at the top of the chart.

Hirst has signed for Ipswich Town, having spent the second half of last season on loan with the Tractor Boys.

Hyam has been with Blackburn since last summer, signing for the club after a five-year spell with Coventry City.

The Scot featured regularly in Tomasson’s side during the course of the previous campaign, making 37 appearances in the league.

The defender will be aiming to become a true leadership figure in the squad now that he has settled into the club and has become the team’s top wage earner.