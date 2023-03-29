You only have to look at social media to see what Scotland fans think of Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn after the international break.

The 27-year-old, who is the son of former Scottish number one Bryan Gunn, had come through the England age-group sides but has switched allegiances and made his debut for Steve Clarke's side last week.

Gunn kept a clean sheet against Cyprus as the Scots ran out 3-0 winners in their first Euro 2024 qualifier - a strong start but the best was still to come.

Last night, the Canaries shot-stopper helped his new teammates secure a famous 2-0 victory over Spain that continues their winning start to qualifying for next summer's tournament in Germany and leaves them top of qualifying Group A.

Scott McTominay is understandably taking many of the plaudits after his four goals in two games helped deliver them six points but Gunn's contributions suggested that Clarke had found his new number one.

He dealt with everything that Cyprus and Spain threw at him, and though greater tests are likely yet to come, has risen his profile and stock significantly north of the border.

Gunn will return to Carrow Road for the conclusion of the Championship season full of confidence but the impact of the international break's developments could well be felt in the summer as well.

Rangers have been strongly linked with the Norwich keeper in recent months - with reports suggesting that he's a top target as Mick Beale searches for a long-term successor for 41-year-old Allan McGregor.

The Ibrox outfit are thought to be well-placed to land Gunn in the summer window as their director of football Ross Wilson knows him from their time together at Southampton.

His increased profile north of the border and newfound possession of the Scotland number one shirt is only likely to intensify Rangers' interest but should also mean that Norwich can ask for a higher fee if they do come calling in the upcoming window.

David Wagner may well want to keep Gunn but if the Canaries are not promoted this season, the temptation of a move to a club the size of the Ibrox outfit may be too much to resist and cashing in might be there best option.

His contract is set to run until 2025 so the Championship club can stand firm over the valuation, which will surely have been increased by this weekend's events.